Marex Collaborates with CoinDesk Indices to Offer Certificates on the CoinDesk 20 Index

Investors offered liquid and diversified exposure to the crypto market through USD Tracker Certificate Linked to the CoinDesk 20 Index

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marex, the diversified global financial services platform, today announced a collaboration with CoinDesk Indices, a leading provider of digital asset indices since 2014, to offer a Tracker Certificate Linked to the CoinDesk 20 Index. This product marks the first liquid structured product that provides access to CoinDesk 20 to investors.

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index that addresses growing demand from institutional investors for more diverse portfolio options beyond bitcoin ETFs. Designed for implementation at scale, CoinDesk 20 tracks the performance of top digital assets, applying a capped market capitalization-weighted methodology to enhance diversification.

The Marex 12 Months USD Tracker Certificate Linked to the CoinDesk 20 Index will track performance of the index and be supported by secondary market liquidity, allowing investors and traders to adjust their exposure and react promptly to market developments. Secondary market support aligns with one of CoinDesk 20's key objectives: to improve the digital asset marketplace for traditional investors as the most traded digital asset index.

"We are continuing to see burgeoning investor demand for broad-based digital asset solutions," said Harry Benchimol, Co-Head of Derivatives Engine, Marex. "We're thrilled to partner with CoinDesk Indices to offer investors an innovative way to increase their exposure to digital assets. We're directly aligned with CoinDesk 20's approach to diversification and seeking to enhance liquidity and exposure to digital assets."

Key features of the certificate include:

Fully securitised product linked to the price performance of the CoinDesk 20 Index (less management fees)

USD denominated, one-year maturity

Secondary market available (subject to normal market conditions)

Future issuances are fully customisable in terms of currency/maturity

"Marex launching a certificate on the CoinDesk 20 Index is significant," said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. "This is a major structured product issuer enabling European investors to gain exposure to digital assets without needing to directly buy and manage the underlying assets. More products based on the CoinDesk 20 increases trading volumes and market depth, benefiting the overall ecosystem."

Following CoinDesk 20's launch earlier this year, Bullish—the fastest-growing regulated digital asset exchange—launched a new perpetual futures contract on the index, marking an industry first. The CoinDesk 20 perp has attracted substantial institutional interest, driving trading volume toward $6 billion since launch.

To learn more about the Marex 12 Months USD Tracker Certificate Linked to the CoinDesk 20, please email: crypto@marexfp.com.

To learn more about the CoinDesk 20, please visit: coindeskmarkets.com/cd20.

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets.

The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, executing around 129 million trades and clearing 856 million contracts in 2023. The Group provides access to some of the world's major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

Headquartered in London with more than 35 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

About CoinDesk Indices:

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally. A subsidiary of Bullish, our indices form the foundation of the world's largest digital asset products. Known for their precision and compliance, flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. With tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets, CoinDesk Indices is a trusted partner. Discover more at coindeskmarkets.com.

CoinDesk Indices disclaimer: CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc. ("CDI") does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index (the "Content") is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2024 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

