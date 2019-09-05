Marc Schwartz Appointed as Partners Capital Strategic Advisor

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners Capital Investment Group LLP, the $26 billion global outsourced investment office, has announced that Marc Schwartz has been appointed as a strategic advisor to its recently opened West Coast office.

Marc was previously the Chief Investment Officer for the Broad family office and The Broad Foundations in Los Angeles, managing a global investment portfolio across all asset classes and strategies, including co-investments, seeding, and derivatives. The Broad Foundations investment portfolio, which included The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation and The Broad Art Foundation, was approximately $2.5 billion. Prior to joining Eli Broad, Marc was a Managing Director at Reservoir Capital, an opportunistic investment firm managing over $5 billion, where he served in various roles and on a number of fund investment committees and advisory boards. Among other investment activities, Reservoir has a long successful track record in seeding new hedge funds and private equity and credit firms. Marc holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College.

Partners Capital opened its West Coast office in July 2019, headed by Sud Murugesu. It is their seventh office serving prominent endowments, foundations and ultra-high net worth families. Sud commented, "The West Coast team is thrilled to have Marc joining and I am personally looking forward to working together on finding new investment opportunities and growing our endowment and foundation outsourced investment advisory business in California. This is a region where we see over 700 institutions in the $100 million to $1 billion assets under management range, which constitutes our sweet spot, and may find our 175-person global team a superior alternative to internal management of their portfolios."

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and our global partner group, it is my pleasure to welcome Marc to Partners Capital," said Stan Miranda, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Partners Capital. "Marc is an enormously talented individual with a rare blend of insight into multiple facets of the institutional investment industry and deep relationships within the investment community. We are very fortunate to have him join the Partners Capital group of strategic advisors and look forward to him applying his expertise to our vision for growing our West Coast business as well as supporting us in evolving our global investment strategy."

About Partners Capital



Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a wholly independent Outsourced Investment Office (OCIO) primarily serving sophisticated institutions and senior investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia. With offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore and Paris, the firm is one of the few truly global OCIOs, employing 175 people worldwide and covering all major asset classes. The firm oversees assets of more than $26 billion. Its institutional clients include a number of Oxford and Cambridge Colleges, Eton College, INSEAD business school, the New York Metropolitan Opera, the Research Foundation for the State of New York's University System, the Royal Academy of Arts, Milton Academy, the Hong Kong Cancer Fund and the Cancer Research Institute. Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817400/Partners_Capital_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Partners Capital