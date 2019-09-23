Manulife Investment Management Establishes Office in Ireland

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the establishment of an office in Dublin, Ireland. The new office is part of a strategic expansion of Manulife's Wealth & Asset Management business. Together with other offices in the region, the new entity will provide centralized oversight for Manulife's UCITS platform and support the firm's clients in the Americas, EMEA and Asia, as well as provide risk mitigation for uncertainties caused by Brexit.

"We are excited to open our Dublin office and broaden our footprint across Europe," said Andrew Arnott, Head of Manulife Investment Management in the US and Europe. "Growing our European presence to meet the potential of the market continues to be a priority, and the establishment of our Dublin office will better serve the needs of our customers at a global scale."

To lead Manulife Investment Management's efforts in Ireland, the firm has appointed Angela Billick as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Office. Ms. Billick continues her role as Head of European Investment Product for Manulife Investment Management. She brings over 20 years of leadership experience in financial services and wealth management to the role, with a specialty in offshore and European funds, private funds and structured products. She dually reports to Andrew Arnott and Leo Zerilli, Global Head of Investment Product.

"We are pleased to expand our commitment to Ireland with an on-the-ground presence," said Ms. Billick. "This strategic location will enhance our ability to engage with our partners across multiple geographies. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated global team to deliver our diverse investment solutions to investors."

Ms. Billick will lead a local team in Dublin, including Mary Cahill, Investment Officer, Manager Oversight, and Fergal McIntyre, Financial Controller. Ms. Cahill was most recently Head of Global Investment Selection at Davy where she had worked for more than ten years. Mr. McIntyre was most recently Financial Controller & Head of General Affairs Division at Anima Asset Management Limited where he had worked for 12 years.

The Dublin office marks the latest in a series of European distribution expansion initiatives for Manulife Investment Management. In November 2018, the firm named Morten Simonsen as Managing Director and Head of Distribution for Northern Europe and Christos Tsaravas was named Managing Director and Head of Distribution for Switzerland in May 2018. Manulife Investment Management employs more than 70 investment, operations, compliance, marketing, product, and sales professionals in the region.

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams—along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had C$844 billion (USD $645 billion) in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 20191. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeinvestmentmgt.com .

1.Source: MFC financials. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA at June 30, 2019 was C$844 billion and includes C$191 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and C$136 billion of assets under administration.

