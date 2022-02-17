Manulife Investment Management continues expansion into Europe with senior distribution appointment in Germany

"We are delighted to bring Nicole into the EMEA distribution team in this new role on the ground in Germany as part of our new German branch office," said Marco Zanuso, head of distribution EMEA, Manulife Investment Management. "Nicole's expertise and the extensive network she has built in the German market throughout her career will be pivotal in bringing our capabilities to investors."

Nicole brings over two decades of institutional and retail sales experience to her new role. She joins Manulife Investment Management from Credit Suisse Asset Management in Frankfurt, where she was responsible for institutional sales among asset management clients with a focus on insurance companies, pension institutions, and corporate treasuries. She spent a further seven years with the organisation as head of structured products sales, responsible for Central Europe, where she led teams in London and Frankfurt.

Manulife Investment Management's new German office is located in Frankfurt am Main, where Nicole will be based. Nicole will work closely with and report directly to Christos Tsaravas, head of distribution DACH, Manulife Investment Management.

Nicole Kudlek said: "I am thrilled to be joining at an exciting time for the business, as we continue to grow Manulife Investment Management's European footprint and bring additional capabilities to investors in the DACH region."

With assets of around EUR 3.2 billion, and an annual growth rate of 8.6%, Germany is the largest and fastest growing fund market in the European Union.1 Expansion in the DACH region is a key focus for the firm's European business to reach additional investors with its broad range of both public and private markets strategies.

"We have seen particular interest from investors in our broad Asia bond and equity and private markets capabilities. These discussions include investment solutions for investors who are pursuing strategies to limit or neutralise carbon in their portfolios," added Christos Tsaravas. "We are excited to have Nicole on the team, who will help to bring these diverse investment options to new and existing clients."

