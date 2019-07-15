Manufacturing Execution System Market to Reach US$18.06 Bn by 2025; Stringent Regulatory Compliances to Propel the Growth - TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the growth of global manufacturing execution system market is primarily driven by stringent government regulations. Various manufacturing businesses such as medical device and equipment manufacturers and safety product manufacturers have to abide by intense external and internal compliances. These compliances allow the manufacturers to provide a uniform quality throughout their production line. Since the manufacturing execution system allow the manufacturers to comply with the regulations and maintain the uniformity throughout the products, hence its market is expected to witness a major push in coming years.

Surge in Manufacturing Execution System Solutions to Boost the Growth with 11.2%

Transparency Market Research report predicts that the global manufacturing execution system (MES) market is expected to exhibit a staggering 11.2% CAGR growth. Also, the market is projected to generate revenue of US$18.06 bn by the end of 2025. This whopping growth of the market is attributed to growing demand for manufacturing execution system solutions in countries like China, India, and Brazil.

Growing Influx of the New Players to Intensify the Competition

The report enlightens the competitive landscape of the global manufacturing execution system (MES) market. According to the report, the market is highly fragmented and is dominated by few prominent players. However, influx of various new players is making the competition more intense in the forecast period. Due to this tough competition, the new players might face some challenges in getting themselves establish in the market.

In order to overcome the challenges, the new players are looking forward to strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships. These strategies allow the players to accumulate necessary resources in order to thrive in intense atmosphere of global manufacturing execution system (MES) market.

On the other hand, the veterans of the market are investing a huge amount in various research and development in order to provide innovative solutions to the customers. Moreover, these players are also acquiring various small and medium scale businesses so as to enhance their portfolio and have a stronger brand presence in the market. The acquisition is also helping the players to penetrate the regional market which can be a great asset to have a better monetization strategies.

Some of the key players of global manufacturing execution system (MES) market are ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric S.E., Dassault Systems SA, and Emerson Electric Co.

Growing Popularity of Cloud based Solutions To Fuel the Growth

The improving and progressive economy of various countries is enabling them to have a better production units in various parts. Due to multiple production facilities the manufacturing task becomes quite daunting or the stakeholder to take care for. With the help of optimal manufacturing execution system, the businesses can monitor, control and manage multiple manufacturing task from a single point. This benefits is the major of the system is propelling the growth of global manufacturing execution system market in coming years.

Moreover, the growing demand for improved productivity and consistent quality throughout the product line is also fueling the growth of global manufacturing execution system market in the forecast of 2017 to 2025.

North America is Projected to Exhibit Maximum Potential for the Players

The benefits are also expected to impact regional presence of the market. According to the report by Transparency Market Research, North America is expected to witness maximum growth among various regions of the global manufacturing execution system market in future. The significant potential of the region is attributed to growing number of manufacturing businesses in countries of the U.S and Canada. Also, growing influence of fourth industrial revolution is expected to support the region of exhibit maximum growth in the forecast period.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, "Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market (Process Industry - Oil and Gas, Chemical, Food and Beverages, Pulp and Paper, Pharmaceutical, Energy and Power, Water and Wastewater Treatment; Discrete Industry - Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Electrical, Medical Devices, Metal and Mining, FMCG; Component Software - Cloud, On-Premise; Services - Consulting, Integration, Maintenance) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The global manufacturing execution system market is segmented into:

Process Industry

Oil and Gas



Chemical



Food and Beverages



Pulp and Paper



Pharmaceutical



Energy and Power Market



Water and Wastewater Treatment

Discrete Industry

Automotive



Aerospace and Defense



Electronics and Electrical



Medical Devices



Metal and Mining



FMCG

Component

Software



Cloud



On-Premise

Services

Consulting



Integration



Maintenance

Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

