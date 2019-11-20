Manolete Named Growth Company of the Year at the 2019 Shares Awards

- The Shares Awards is an annual event which celebrates the best of the UK financial services industry

- Manolete was founded by Steven Cooklin in 2009 and has invested in over 300 insolvency cases

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manolete, the leading UK-listed insolvency litigation financing company, was named Growth Company of the Year at the 2019 Shares Awards.

The Shares Awards is an annual event which celebrates the best of the UK financial services industry. Unlike other awards, the Shares Awards are voted for by the general public. Manolete was victorious in a category which included household names such as Greggs, Dunelm and Ocado.

Manolete was founded by Steven Cooklin in 2009 and has invested in over 300 insolvency cases. The Company listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in December 2018 and its share price has more than doubled in the year since the IPO.

Steven Cooklin, CEO of Manolete Partners, commented: "This award win is testament to the hard work of the entire Manolete team. We have made excellent progress in the last decade and the business has gone from strength-to-strength since the IPO last year. In the next twelve months, we will continue to accelerate our growth plans through financing more and larger insolvency cases to deliver stand-out returns for insolvency creditors and shareholders alike."

About Manolete Partners:

Manolete Partners Plc is the leading UK-listed insolvency litigation financing company. Having invested in over 300 insolvency cases, the Company is widely regarded in the UK to be the major player in the insolvency litigation financing sector. Manolete works alongside Insolvency Practitioners from all of the "Big Four" through to one and two partner specialist practices in the regions. Manolete was founded in 2009 by its CEO, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

