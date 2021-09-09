Manifesto Market opens its third and largest food hub

Founded in June 2018, Manifesto has welcomed over 2,5M guests to date. Its cashless community hubs and amenities doubling as virtual food halls are redefining the future of gastronomy with a fluid online-2-offline consumer experiences and offers supported by a complex technology stack. The brand has helped dozens of experienced and emerging restaurateurs reduce initial costs, and increase their margins with lower operations costs, leading to a 90% retention rate of chefs. Manifesto supports them with marketing, data insights, marketplace food delivery platform and access to the loyal Manifesto community of consumers which prides itself on >40% returning customers.

The new 500-seat venue with a shallow pool and a stage for culture performances features 14 restaurants, 2 bars and over 40 virtual kitchen spots available this year. 100% of the capacity has been leased following a demanding selection process. Among the most diverse roster of chefs yet, Michelin-recommended maestro Riccardo Lucque explains. "My experience comes from fine dining restaurants, but this is the right moment where fine dining meets street food. I've been looking for a new, buzzing location. Manifesto is the right spot with its vibrant, young and curious creative community." The Argentinian chef Juan Cruz Pacin seconds: "Because it's where people go." Visitors can choose from Latin, Korean, American, Hawaiian, Asain, Brazilian, and Japanese cuisines.

Manifesto Andel's launch is the beginning of the expansion Manifesto plans in Western Europe and the U.S., with its next opening expected within 18 months.

An ambassador of sustainability and a budding startup adjacent to the ESG sector, Manifesto has implemented a set of environmentally friendly measures. Fully powered by energy from 100% renewable sources and known for plastic ban, newly this year, green walls, a hydroponic farm, composting and rainwater collection system will actively reduce the environmental impact along with porcelain tableware replacing compostable containers.

Manifesto will close a Series A equity round in the coming months, and has recently secured $2,4M venture debt financing from Orbit Capital.

manifesto.city

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612024/Manifesto_Market.jpg

SOURCE Manifesto Holding