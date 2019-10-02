Manchester Metropolitan University Launches New Video Capture Program, Providing Students With On-Demand Access to Course Content

Leading public university announces partnership with innovative video platform Echo360; meeting student demand for high quality, interactive online learning

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2018, Manchester Metropolitan University (ManMet), one of the largest universities in the United Kingdom, launched a Lecture capture initiative to enable students to view course content when, and how, they want. Through a partnership with video capture platform Echo360, ManMet provides its students with an opportunity to revise and recap at their own pace using recorded lecture content.

Following a successful pilot conducted during the spring term of 18/19 academic year, the Echo360 video platform is now available to ManMet faculty and 30,000 students. Students on the pilot commented on their improved learning experience and the ease of use of the system. Since launching the system in September 2018, a Student's Union report has been released discussing the positive enhancements to lectures and effect on learning that Lecture Capture recordings has given to the student body.

"A university's ability to offer a high-quality, seamless lecture capture experience is increasingly essential to the success of students, as well as the institution itself," said Kurt Weideling, Director Information Systems and Digital Services at Manchester Metropolitan University. "By partnering with Echo360, we can both provide students with recordings of course content that they can use to review course content whenever works best for their schedule, and active learning tools that will allow them to engage with the course material, their instructor, and their peers - just like they would in the classroom."

"In the United Kingdom, there is an increasing recognition that students are looking for colleges and universities that can offer them an engaging, digital learning experience that enhances the classroom experience," said Fred Singer, founder and CEO of Echo360. "We're proud to partner with institutions like Manchester that are recognizing this student need and committing to providing their students with the best learning experience possible."

Manchester Metropolitan University's partnership with Echo360 launched in September 2018 and is still going strong with more and more spaces being equipped with the technology. To learn more about Echo360's active learning platform, visit https://echo360.com/ .

About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 solutions reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

