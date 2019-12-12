Management Change in AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today announced that Alan Shaw, head of Electrolux business area North America, has decided to retire from his position. After a thorough search process, Nolan Pike, currently Senior Vice President within Electrolux global Consumer Experience organization, has been appointed new head of the business area and Executive Vice President.

Nolan Pike joined Electrolux North America in 2013 after an extensive career in the appliance industry, including senior positions at manufacturing and retail companies. At Electrolux, he was responsible for product lines in North America before taking on his most recent position. In this role, he has been globally responsible for Electrolux largest consumer experience area Taste, covering all of its kitchen products. Today's appointment is effective as from Jan 1, 2020.

"Nolan's solid experience from the North American appliance industry combined with his global perspective and strong consumer insight make him very well suited to take on this important role and lead Electrolux North America through its ongoing transformation," said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of the Electrolux Group. "I want to thank Alan for his contributions during his time with Electrolux. We wish him all the best in his retirement."

