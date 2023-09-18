Managed Services Market worth $372.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexibility to adapt to new technologies, the emphasis on cybersecurity, sustainability, and industry-specific solutions will define the Managed Services Market's future, making it a crucial partner for businesses looking to optimise their IT and operational processes.

The Managed Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 275.5 billion in 2023 to USD 372.6 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Managed service providers (MSPs) actively monitor the client's systems and infrastructure. Leveraging advanced monitoring tools and technologies can identify and address potential issues before they escalate into major problems, minimizing downtime and disruption. One of the significant advantages of managed services is the round-the-clock support that MSPs offer. MSP ensures that critical issues can be addressed promptly, even outside regular business hours, thus improving service reliability and customer satisfaction. Managed services are designed to be scalable, allowing businesses to adjust the scope and scale of services as their needs evolve. This scalability ensures that the organization can adapt to changes in demand, technology, and market conditions without over-committing resources.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Managed Services Market"

313 - Tables

73 - Figures

368 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1141

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Service Types, Managed Security Service, Managed Network Service, Managed IT Infrastructure and Data Center Service, Managed Communication and Collaboration Service, Managed Mobility Service, Managed Information Service, Verticals, Deployment Types, And Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the significant Managed Services Market vendors are IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), Cisco (US), DXC (US), TCS (India), Rackspace (US), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Dimension Data (South Africa), Infosys (India), HCL (India), Ericsson (Sweden), and GTT Communications (US)NTT Communications (Japan), and Digital Reality (US)

Moreover, MSPs specialize in cybersecurity, cloud computing, or network management. This specialization allows them to bring deep expertise and knowledge, ensuring that clients benefit from best practices and the latest industry insights. Organizations can often save costs by outsourcing specific functions to managed service providers. Instead of bearing the expenses associated with hiring, training, and maintaining an internal team for particular tasks, businesses pay a predictable fee to the MSP, often resulting in a more cost-effective arrangement. Delegating operational functions to managed service providers allows companies to focus their resources and energy on their core competencies, such as product development, customer service, and strategic planning, leading to increased innovation and competitiveness.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1141

By Service Type, the services segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Managed Services Market by service type includes managed security service, network service, IT infrastructure & data center service, communication & collaboration service, mobility service, and information service. The managed mobility service segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Managed mobility service (MMS) is a comprehensive solution MSPs offer to efficiently manage and optimize an organization's mobile devices and associated infrastructure. MMS aims to streamline the management, security, and support of mobile devices, applications, and data, ensuring enhanced productivity and data protection for a mobile workforce. MMS includes deploying and managing mobile device management (MDM) solutions, which allow organizations to configure, monitor, and secure mobile devices remotely. MDM ensures consistent policy enforcement, app management, and device tracking. Managed mobility service providers implement mobile application management (MAM) to control access to corporate applications and data on mobile devices. MAM enables organizations to distribute, update, and revoke application access efficiently. Furthermore, MMS focuses on mobile security to protect corporate data and applications from unauthorized access and cyber threats. It includes measures such as encryption, containerization, and multifactor authentication to ensure data privacy and compliance with regulations.

Moreover, MMS offers technical support and a dedicated helpdesk to address mobile device issues, troubleshoot problems, and assist end-users with mobile-related queries. Lastly, mobile content management is implemented to securely manage and share documents and content on mobile devices, ensuring data confidentiality and preventing data leakage.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Managed Services Market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Managed Services Market in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The Managed Services Market in North America has been studied for countries including the US and Canada. The adoption of the managed services solution is expected to be the highest in North America compared to other regions. Managed services play a crucial role in the North American region, serving as a strategic solution for businesses seeking to optimize their IT operations. These services are typically offered by specialized third-party providers who remotely manage and maintain a company's IT infrastructure and services. The significance of managed services lies in their ability to enhance efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness for organizations.

By outsourcing tasks such as network monitoring, cybersecurity, cloud management, data storage, and technical support, companies can focus on their core competencies while gaining access to advanced technologies and expertise. This approach ensures consistent and reliable IT performance, reducing downtime and enhancing productivity. Additionally, managed services help businesses stay updated with the rapidly evolving technology landscape, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements. As a result, North American companies can gain a competitive edge, foster innovation, and adapt to market changes more effectively by strategically utilizing managed services.

Top Key Companies in Managed Services Market:

Some of the significant Managed Services Market vendors are IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), Cisco (US), DXC (US), TCS (India), Rackspace (US), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Dimension Data (South Africa), Infosys (India), HCL (India), Ericsson (Sweden), and GTT Communications (US).

Recent developments:

In July 2023 , Fujitsu launched Managed Security Services (MSS), a suite of security solutions that help organizations protect their data, systems, and applications from cyber threats. Fujitsu's MSS can help organizations detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time. MSS includes using a combination of security tools and human expertise to identify and investigate threats and take appropriate action to mitigate them. Fujitsu's MSS can help organizations monitor their security environment 24/7. MSS also includes monitoring for suspicious activity and compliance with security regulations.

, Fujitsu launched Managed Security Services (MSS), a suite of security solutions that help organizations protect their data, systems, and applications from cyber threats. Fujitsu's MSS can help organizations detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time. MSS includes using a combination of security tools and human expertise to identify and investigate threats and take appropriate action to mitigate them. Fujitsu's MSS can help organizations monitor their security environment 24/7. MSS also includes monitoring for suspicious activity and compliance with security regulations. In March 2022 , IBM launched Unified Key Orchestrator, an innovative multi-cloud solution, as a part of IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services, which are offered as managed services.

, IBM launched Unified Key Orchestrator, an innovative multi-cloud solution, as a part of IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services, which are offered as managed services. In June 2021 , with Cisco, AT&T Business introduced Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise to Cisco's Unified Communications Manager – Cloud (UCMC), helping businesses optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation in nearly any environment.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1141

Managed Services Market Advantages:

By removing the requirement for internal IT infrastructure, staffing, and maintenance costs, managed services lower the total cost of ownership.

With predictable monthly or yearly service charges, businesses can plan their budgets more efficiently and prevent unforeseen IT expenses.

IT, cybersecurity, and cloud computing are just a few of the areas where managed service providers (MSPs) provide access to a team of specialised professionals.

Organisations may adjust to growth or changing requirements without experiencing significant disruptions thanks to managed services that can scale up or down based on business demands.

Organisations can focus on their main business activities, innovation, and strategic objectives by outsourcing IT and non-core functions.

MSPs offer proactive maintenance and 24/7 monitoring to find problems early and fix them, minimising downtime.

Managed security services help organisations protect their data and infrastructure by providing cutting-edge cybersecurity protections and threat detection.

Managed services improve employee productivity by streamlining processes, decreasing downtime, and optimising IT performance.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Managed Services Market based on service types: managed security service, network service, IT infrastructure and data center service, communication and collaboration service, mobility service, information service, verticals, deployment types, and regions.

To forecast the market size of five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

, , (APAC), & (MEA), and To strategically analyze the market's subsegments concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To provide detailed information related to significant factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for prominent players

To comprehensively analyze the core competencies of key players

To track and analyze the impact of the recession and competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and partnerships and collaborations, in the market

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Simulation Software Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Management Decision Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Mass Notification System Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Video Content Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/managed-services-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/managed-services.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets