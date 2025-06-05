MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Lubricants Identification Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Lubricants Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights that ENI S.p.A., FUCHS SE, Kluber Lubrication, and Gulf Oil International Ltd., among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Lubricants Identification Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Lubricants Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

ENI S.p.A. is a global energy company engaged in a wide range of sectors, including exploration and production, natural gas and LNG, refining and marketing, chemicals, renewables, and retail. The company is committed to delivering sustainable, customer-focused energy solutions and innovative products. ENI serves approximately 9.6 million retail customers, with plans to expand its customer base to 11 million by 2025. The company operates through six major business segments: refining and marketing, chemical, ENI gas e luce, power and renewable, exploration and production, global gas and LNG portfolio, and corporate and others. Through its exploration and production business segment, it offers lubricants. The company maintains a strong presence in the European market and actively operates across Africa , Asia , North America , and South America .

is the world's largest independent manufacturer of lubricants and related specialty products. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes automotive lubricants, such as engine oils, transmission fluids for cars, motorcycles, agricultural and industrial machinery, as well as metalworking fluids, industrial lubricants, and biodegradable solutions. Operating independently across numerous global locations, FUCHS also forms strategic partnerships in select regions. For instance, in , its products are marketed through Alhamrani-FUCHS Petroleum Saudi Arabia, under a local collaboration agreement. Klüber Lubrication is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty lubricants tailored for a wide range of industries. Its product portfolio includes bonded coatings, corrosion inhibitors, lubricant dispensers, lubrication sprays, greases, oils, pastes, waxes, and other advanced lubrication solutions. Headquartered in Germany , Klüber Lubrication provides both products and services domestically and supports industrial applications across various sectors.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 130 companies, of which the top 15 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Lubricants Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Base Oil (Mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and bio-based lubricants), Product Type (Engine oil, hydraulic oil, compressor oil, metalworking fluid, gear oil, turbine oil, grease, and other product types), and End-Use.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

