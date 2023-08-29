Mana Sport & Entertainment Group : LONDON OLYMPIC MEDALLISTS REUNITE TO INSPIRE NEXT GEN

SYDNEY, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympic medallists Alistair Brownlee, Jonathan Brownlee, and Nicola Spirig reunited to inspire the next generation of sports stars at Pho3nix Future Camp London from 23-27 August 2023.

Hosted by sport nonprofit Pho3nix Foundation, Pho3nix Future Camp London brought together 20 junior athletes from across Europe and South America representing 13 Olympic sports in a fully funded experience aimed to equip them with knowledge and skills for a career in elite sport and beyond.

London Olympic medallist Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee along with Nicola Spirig reunite to inspire next Gen Pho3nix Future Camp participants spent time the morning with triathlon royalty Alistair, Jonathan Brownlee and Nicola Spirig

In a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for camp participants to learn from and be inspired by world-class athletes, the three special guests reminisced their London 2012 experience: what it took to get to the starting line, deliver for their nations, and then win another four medals combined in succeeding Games.

Alistair said, "I'd known about that race since London won the bid in 2005. It felt so far away and that I'd probably never be an Olympic athlete, but it was still a dream. Fast-forward, and I was on the start line as the favourite to win the race."

Jonathan stated, "London 2012 literally was the day that changed my life. To be back here today inspiring the next generation makes me even more proud."

Spirig noted, "I've been to five Olympics, but London is by far my favourite. Being here with Jonny and Alistair inspiring kids in the Pho3nix Future Camp is perfect."

They work with the Pho3nix Foundation delivering Pho3nix Kids Triathlon events across Europe: Alistair and Jonathan in the United Kingdom, and Spirig in Switzerland and Greece.

Alistair added, "The Olympic movement is about so much more than winning medals. It brings people together from all over the world to compete and then go home and inspire their communities. The Pho3nix Foundation is part of that, inspiring communities to ultimately live the wider goals of health, sport, and fitness."

Presenting the camp sessions were MANA Global sports director, Commonwealth Games gold and Olympic silver medallist John Steffensen and Australian Ironman Hall of Fame member and 15-time iron distance triathlon champion Belinda Granger.

Joining them were Super League Triathlon stars, Pho3nix-supported athletes, and four-time triathlon World Champion, MANA Global CEO, and Pho3nix Foundation board member Chris McCormack.

Pho3nix Future Camp is part of the Pho3nix Future Program, which identifies and assists promising juniors with athletic and life skills as they pursue a career in professional sport. For more information, visit https://pho3nixfoundation.com/our-activities/pho3nix-future/

CONTACT: Lisa Pringle: Lisa.pringle@manaseg.com | +61 417 005 743

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196566/Alistair_Brownlee_Spirig.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196567/Pho3nix_Future_Camp.jpg

SOURCE Mana Sport & Entertainment Group