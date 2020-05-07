Man Climbs "Everest" in Singapore without Air Conditioning for Charity

Mr. Safavi may be the first who has climbed Everest's equivalent in Singapore. To make the climb even more challenging, the attempt to summit was without the use of air-conditioning, bringing average indoor temperatures at this time of year in Singapore to nearly 35 degrees Celsius (95 fahrenheit ). Mr. Safavi noted that what kept him motivated to continue in this one month journey to the summit was the relentless teasing by his three teenage daughters. It was very mentally challenging to climb up and down the same 22 steps hours a day. We are happy to support several charities with this monumental climb.

To read more about his journey refer to: Safavi Philanthropic Initiative

About:

Safavi Philanthropic Initiative has a mission to improve the lives and engage future leaders to address society's challenges. The Initiative provides resources and financial support to organizations and individuals that help achieve this mission. The initiative does not accept any donations or charitable contributions.

Contact: Ms. Mirin Goh mirin.goh@safaviphilanthropic.org

Charities supported:

Conservation International , Singapore Red Cross , Indonesia Red Cross , The Dipsea Race , AMKFSC Community Services , San Francisco Rock Project , ONE GIRL

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165198/Khoo_Swee_Chiow.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165199/Safavi_Top_of_Stairs.jpg

Related Links

https://www.safaviphilanthropic.org



SOURCE Safavi Philanthropic Initiative