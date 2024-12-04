MALIBU'S DON'T DRINK AND DIVE CAMPAIGN RETURNS WITH A WINTER MESSAGE FOR THE NATION

The winter iteration of 'Don't Drink and Dive' launches with the eye-opening statistic that more than 1 in 4 winter drownings involve alcohol.

Lifeguard towers to appear in busy London , Manchester , and Bristol city centres reminding festive drinkers to stay safe near inland waters.

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Malibu launched a winter edition of its ongoing responsible drinking initiative 'Don't Drink and Dive', after campaign partner Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) revealed the startling reality that more than 1 in 4 winter drownings involve alcohol 1. As festive celebrations sweep the nation, the campaign serves as a sobering reminder for Brits to stay safe near water, even during the colder months.

In eye-catching festive fashion, the winter 'Don't Drink and Dive' initiative sees a series of seasonal lifeguard towers – complete with baubles and jolly decorations - installed in popular inner-city drinking locations near water across London, Manchester and Bristol. In light of statistics shared by RLSS UK, showing 73% of winter drownings occur in inland waters, including rivers and canals, the RLSS UK-trained lifeguards will sport a limited-edition festive jumper, reminding the nation of the risks associated with drinking alcohol near water in winter. With 9 in 10 winter drownings occurring when individuals don't intend to be in the water, the lifeguards will engage merry revellers throughout the evening, offering tips and safety advice to get people talking, thinking, and drinking differently around water during the holiday season.

In partnership with Made With Love, Tom Daley's knitwear brand, the campaign's dedicated lifeguards will showcase a limited edition 'Don't Drink and Dive' knitted jumper design. A limited run of the woollen jumpers will be made available to purchase via Made With Love's online shop, with all proceeds going to RLSS UK, helping to fund essential water safety initiatives across the country.

Tom Daley says: "Alcohol-related drowning is not just a summer issue, it's also a real problem during the winter months which many might not consider. With more than 1 in 4 drownings in winter involving alcohol, it's important to spread the word on this issue and encourage everyone to stay safe near water, particularly as we approach the festive season."

As temperatures drop, and the festive season gets into full flow, the winter edition of 'Don't Drink and Dive' aims to shine a light on the dangers of drinking alcohol near urban waterways, reminding party-goers to take care and drink responsibly.

Craig van Niekerk, VP of Marketing at Malibu, says: "The winter edition of our Don't Drink and Dive campaign feels just as important as the summer campaign - whilst people don't intend to get into the water, accidents are happening, particularly when alcohol is involved; the 'Don't Drink and Dive' message acts as rallying catch-all for the responsible consumption of alcohol around water. We're proud to be continuing to raise awareness of responsible drinking around water - whatever the time of year!"

Matt Croxall, Charity Director at RLSS UK, adds: "Our festive lifeguards are a creative way of bringing to life this incredibly important message. The research shows that alcohol-related drownings occur all year round, and when the temperatures drop it is inland waterways that pose the greatest risk of drowning. Let's make this holiday season one to remember for all the right reasons - by keeping everyone safe."

Malibu and Made With Love's limited-edition festive 'Don't Drink and Dive' stock is available to purchase here. For more information on responsible drinking around water, Malibu and RLSS UK have shared leading tips on staying safe when consuming alcohol at www.dontdrinkanddive.com.

1. Data provided by RLSS UK concerns adults (aged 18 years and over) who drowned under the influence of alcohol between 2018-2023

