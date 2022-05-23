Malaysia Property Classified Market is expected to grow at a massive rate of 33% CAGR during 2021-2026 providing a lucrative opportunity for proptech investors: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

Newer technology based services such as 360 degree view, listing convenience, subscription management are being adopted by companies with focus likely to be on educating individual users.

VR and augmented reality (AR) technologies to offer immersive viewing experience, especially when the buyer or property is overseas.

Appealing property photoshoots, optimized user interface, utilizing latest market tools and more categorized listings will benefit all the stakeholders.

A growing millennial workforce, fast evolving consumer trends and untapped demand potential in the market are real draw cards for start-ups and developers looking to enter the Aggregators and Co-Living market.

No-touch experience accelerating digital experience: With the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become increasingly cautious about socially touching others. Accelerating digital transformation, the contactless touch in Property Classified will offer consumers a safer way to interact and more control over physical proximity. Players are aiming to become an "online dealer" for customers. Value-added services like expert advice, financing support, agreements drafting, interior designing, furniture, packing and relocating assistance etc. may be added by key players along with the basic offerings

Tech Adoption: Focus on analytics to provide market intelligence and information to customers.

Technology enablement such as virtual walkthroughs, drone based views, 360 degree views etc. to encourage customers to transact online. Three forms of technologies: Blockchain, AR and AI in Singapore are being adopted by startups, global corporations and the government.

Accelerated Pace to Digitization: The real estate segment has been a relatively slow runner in keeping up with e-commerce. There is a human element in real estate that is essential in the buying process. However, more sellers have been forced to go digital especially during the three-month lockdown during 2020. Developers have also offered virtual 360-degree showrooms. Despite this, the human connection is much more valuable in terms of providing the right advice to buyers and sellers, to sift opportunities out of the muddle of information online.

The report titled "Malaysia Property Classifieds Market Outlook to 2026F –Driven by Increasing Internet Penetration and Smartphone Users along with Rise in Virtual Tours" provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Property Classified industry in Malaysia. The report covers various aspects including the current real estate scenario and rental rates in Malaysia, revenue generated from Malaysia Property Classified market, its segmentations viz Business Model (Listings and Classifieds and Aggregators and Co-Living), By Rent and Sale, By Region (Penang, Putrajaya, East Region, Cyberjaya Selangor, Johor, Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur), revenue models, major trends and development, issues and challenges, technological advancements and competition analysis. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue along with analyst recommendations and key market opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in Malaysia Property Classified Market:-

By Business Model

Listings and Classifieds

Aggregators and Co-Living

By Region

Penang

Putrajaya

East Region

Cyberjaya Selangor

Johor

Klang Valley

Kuala Lumpur

Key Target Audience:-

Property Classified Companies

Real Estate Developers

Brokers

Property Consultants

Industry Experts

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2021

2015-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:-

Listings and Classifieds

PropertyGuru

iProperty

RentGuard

Mudah.my

StarProperty

NextProperty

PropSocial

Propflix/PropertyHunter

NextSi

Aggregators and Co-Living

Hatchery Place

Co-Coon

HelloHome

Komune Living

JL Co-living

Utopia

Sleepy Bear

The Bed KLCC

Sama

IdealHub

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Overview of Malaysia Property Classified Market

Ecosystem of Major Entities in Malaysia Property Classified Market

Property Classified Market Business Cycle and Genesis of Malaysia Property Classified Market

Malaysia Property Classified Market Size, 2015-2021

Malaysia Property Classified Market Segmentations

Competition Analysis: Market Share of Major Listings and Classifieds and Major Aggregators & Co-Living Companies

SWOT Analysis in Malaysia Property Classified Market

Property Classified Market Revenue Models in Malaysia Property Classified Industry

Property Classified Industry Growth Drivers and Restraints in Malaysia Property Classified Market

Property Classified Market Technological Advancements in Malaysia Property Classified Market

Property Classified Market Impact of COVID19 in Malaysia Property Classified Market

Property Classified Market Key Trends in Malaysia Property Classified Market

Property Classified Market Outlook and Future Projections for Malaysia Property Classified Market

Future Market Segmentation by Business Model and Revenue Sources

Recommendations / Success Factors

Research Methodology

Appendix

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Malaysia Property Classifieds Market

