Makor Group Hires New Vice President For Middle East Operations, Daniel Nevo

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Makor Group ("Makor"), an international Financial services corporation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Nevo as the new Vice President of Makor's Investment banking Middle East Operations, based in Tel Aviv. Mr. Nevo will be joining Makor to focus on the Group's continued global expansion, focusing on the development of its Technology & Investment Banking Division.

"With the recent opening of diplomatic and commercial channels between Israel and the UAE, we at Makor are excited to seize the new growth opportunities within the region," said Makor Group founder Michael Halimi. "To that end, I am very pleased to be welcoming Daniel [Nevo] to the Makor family. His extensive political and diplomatic experience within the region will undoubtedly prove itself to be a fantastic asset for the team."

Nevo joins Makor bringing with him decades of diplomatic and foreign affairs experience. As former Ambassador of Israel in Jordan (2009 – 2015), he has been credited with developing the relationship between the two neighboring countries.

Nevo began his career in 1985. Having completed his military service in Israel and graduated from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem with a Bachelor in Jewish History and Geography, he joined the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 1986, he became Adviser to the Israeli diplomatic mission to the United Nations. In 1988, Nevo joined the Israeli Consulate in Sydney, Australia. Through this period, he also boasts experience as a Coordinator for the Refugee Working Group (1993 – 1995) and Coordinator for Multilateral Peace Talks, a post he took up from 1996. In 2000, Nevo moves to Amman, Jordan, to join the Israeli Embassy, where he works in a variety of posts including Charge D'Affaires (2005 – 2006) and Director of Multilateral Peace Talks for Coordination and Water Issues (2007 – 2009), culminating in his appointment as Ambassador.

Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of Global Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research and execution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.

With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv and Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with an around-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original and innovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value, and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widely recognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years was ranked 1st in the Thomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys.

Makor acts as agent-only and is therefore not susceptible to common industry conflicts of interest. The firm takes no proprietary positions and as such acts exclusively in the interests of its clients. Makor's understanding of local markets, and extensive global relationships, generate unique sources of liquidity for a diverse client base across all asset classes.

In addition to strong client relationships, Makor is a trusted partner for global custodians and prime brokers, understanding that both are integral to the smooth and effective execution of all client transactions. A focus on supporting prime brokerage services, including custody and trade settlement, has been essential to the growth and success of the Makor franchise.

