Major new release of OASIS Group's EDRMS 'Omnidox' gives users the power to automate back-office processes

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, one of the largest Records and Information Management (RIM) providers in Europe, has announced the 5th generation launch of its multi award-winning Electronic Document and Records Management System (EDRMS) Omnidox.

"We are excited to be launching the 5th generation of Omnidox to the European market," said Espen Halvorsen, Chief Executive Officer at OASIS Group. "We believe that this software will revolutionise every aspect of the client experience."

The advance of technology has brought a revolutionary impact of not only the user experience available in Omnidox 5, but also the functionality available to the end-user. The real value from the newest generation Omnidox cloud platform comes from the ability for authorised users to quickly create business workflows to automate back-office processes.

Putting the power in the hands of the user significantly decreases the onboarding process, allowing departments, divisions and entire companies to switch from paper to digital based processes quicker than ever before. Bypassing the need for internal IT set-up or bespoke IT development significantly increases the potential ROI for OASIS Group's clients.

"Bringing the consumer experience to enterprise users, whilst ensuring the deliverability of advanced tools for analysing business critical information was a key factor in our development process," said Steve Townley, Director of Technology at OASIS Group.

To learn more about Omnidox 5 please visit www.oasisgroup.com

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU. Employing over 750 Team Members and providing services to over 8,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. www.OASISGroup.com

