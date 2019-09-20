Major New Documentary Commemorates King Hussein of Jordan on the Twentieth Anniversary of his Death

King Hussein: In Remembrance of the Lion of Jordan charts his life and legacy through the eyes of friends, family and world leaders.

President Clinton says in the film, "The people of Jordan were lucky to have him as King, and the world was lucky to have him as a peacemaker."

Sir John Major also appears in the film and says, "King Hussein had courage; he had conviction; he had a lifelong commitment to peace whatever the risks to himself may be. Few people have done that."

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2019 -- King Hussein was a pivotal figure in bringing peace to the Middle East and strode the international stage for much of the 20th century. King Hussein: In Remembrance of the Lion of Jordan features exclusive interviews with world leaders including:

King Hussein Trailer - Watch Full Documentary here https://youtu.be/ijvXVO3R0Wo

HM King Abdullah II of Jordan

HRH The Prince of Wales

Sir John Major, former UK Prime Minister

Prince Buthelezi of South Africa

HRH Princess Alia of Jordan

HM King Felipe of Spain

US President Bill Clinton

Empress Farah Pahlavi

HRH Princess Basma of Jordan

Sir Jackie Stewart, who was a close personal friend of King Hussein

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8591851-king-hussein-movie/

Produced and directed by the late King's nephew, Saad Kurdi, the documentary paints a portrait of an extraordinary man who loved his family and his country in equal measure. He was a global statesman, a peacemaker, and a passionate King who modernised his country, transforming education and healthcare within Jordan and rebuilding the country's infrastructure.

Mr Kurdi said, "Producing this film has been one of the most inspiring and humbling experiences of my life. Interviewing those who knew and worked with my uncle has given me a much broader appreciation of His Majesty, and what an extraordinary individual he was. I hope that this film will be a lasting testimony to a very great man."

This landmark documentary is available from today, to download freely or stream, on both Amazon and YouTube.

