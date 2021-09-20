Majid Al Futtaim Properties Selects Newgen for Automating Enterprise-wide Document and Records

- The UAE-headquartered company to deploy Newgen's DMS for accelerating digital transformation

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that the Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Properties has selected Newgen to digitize its records and documents, as part of its enterprise-wide strategic digital transformation initiative.

Majid Al Futtaim Properties will use Newgen's document management system (DMS)—part of the contextual content services platform—to manage business-critical records while maintaining security and ensuring regulatory compliance. Newgen will help them build a central repository for enabling remote, secure, and easy access to content. This will ensure end-to-end management of enterprise content from creation to disposal, thereby optimizing workforce collaboration and productivity.

"With Newgen, Majid Al Futtaim Properties can bridge information silos and facilitate anytime-anywhere access to documents and records. We look forward to supporting their current and future digital transformation initiatives," said Vivek Bhatnagar, VP EMEA, Newgen Software.

Newgen's DMS—built on a low code digital transformation platform—enables end-to-end management of both physical and electronic records, while retaining integrity and authenticity. The software manages the complete record lifecycle, from creation, usage, storage, and maintenance to preservation—all in line with the organization's policies.

