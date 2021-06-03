Maire Tecnimont Group's NextChem Awarded by TotalEnergies an Engineering Contract for a BioJet Plant in France

MILAN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (Milan: MT.MI) announces that its subsidiary NextChem has been awarded a contract by TotalEnergies to carry out a FEED and supply its technological know-how to implement a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) plant in Grandpuits, France, capable of processing 400,000 tons/y. The project is part of the plan to convert the Grandpuits Refinery into a zero-crude platform that will include a Bio Refinery, where NextChem is already engineering Europe's first plant to produce compostable and biodegradable plastics, with a capacity of 100,000 ton/y.

The BioJet plant, due to be operational in 2024, will strengthen NextChem's role in TotalEnergies's net-zero strategy as a major part of the Grandpuits Refinery zero-crude platform development, known as "Projet Galaxie".

The "Projet Galaxie" will produce BioJet fuels by treating animal fats from Europe and used cooking oil. This new unit will be aligned with France's roadmap for sustainable aviation biofuels, which includes a target of 2% by 2025 and 5% by 2030.

SAF (or BioJet) technological know-how is one of NextChem's key component of its green-tech portfolio that makes Maire Tecnimont Group an enabler of the Energy Transition. Contributing to a sustainable mobility through solutions to produce green, low carbon and biofuels is one of Maire Tecnimont Group's priority goals towards 2025, within its sustainability strategy.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem commented: "We are very happy to continue strengthening our strategic collaboration with a prestigious global player like TotalEnergies: being the partner of choice for its ambitious Grandpuits energy transition project is exciting, as innovative corporations have pioneering goals and may make the difference in Europe's challenging path to decarbonization. Combining Maire Tecnimont's leading experience in EPC contracting in the natural resources transformation sector worldwide, with NextChem's focus on deploying solutions in carbon footprint reduction through the development of new technologies is a winning value proposition. The air transportation sector is looking for biofuels solutions urgently, to cope with the challenging targets for GHG emissions reduction. This partnership will give a concrete answer to a concrete need."

