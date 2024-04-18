MainStreaming appoints Tassilo Raesig as Chief Operating Officer

MILAN, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreaming, an intelligent media delivery company, today proudly announced the appointment of Tassilo Raesig as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective from April 2024. With a track record of leadership and strategic vision, Tassilo comes aboard MainStreaming to drive business growth and accelerate the expansion of its innovative video delivery technology, disrupting the traditional Content Delivery Network (CDN) market.

Tassilo Raesig, Chief Operating Officer, MainStreaming

Tassilo brings an extensive experience as serial founder, CEO and CTO at Joyn, one of the leading streaming platforms in the DACH region and heading various business entities within Sony including the overall digital and media strategy for Sony Europe, vice president and general manager at Gracenote Ltd., demonstrating all the qualities necessary to assume leadership of our daily operations. Prior to joining MainStreaming, he specialized in digital transformation and media platforms, developing new innovative businesses and driving innovation, and operating new applications and services. In the capacity of COO, Tassilo will be responsible for the overall business operations of MainStreaming and will work with the CEO, Antonio Corrado, to set and implement business expansion strategy, a business growth plan, and improve the overall performance of the company in the streaming industry.

Antonio Corrado, CEO of MainStreaming, said: "We are proud to be working alongside Tassilo as he steps into his role as COO of MainStreaming. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture and mission of offering innovative technology to deliver unforgettable memories to people around the globe as they enjoy their favorite video content. His result-driven approach and expertise in delivering profitable growth and finding win-win solutions, makes him the right choice to lead our long-term business. I believe that together we can revolutionize video streaming industry projected to reach US$137.70 billion by 2027, according to Statista and help more people benefit from our innovative technology, developed precisely to meet streaming needs with advanced."

"I am excited to be part of MainStreaming and lead our efforts in this new capacity. I am ready to solidify MainStreaming's position as the leader in providing innovative Video Edge Network that revolutionizes the streaming ecosystem," commented Tassilo Raesig, COO of MainStreaming. "MainStreaming has already proven itself as the fastest-growing company, helping world-class broadcasters, OTT TVs, and gaming companies stream their highly anticipated live events with broadcast-quality to millions of concurrent viewers. I look forward to accelerating MainStreaming's international development, expand its smart streaming technology into new growth markets, and help scale its team to a new level."

MainStreaming is a leading provider of an end-to-end full-suite video delivery solution, empowering content owners to ensure high-quality of experience to their final users, protect their contents, and maximize their return on investment. Unlike traditional CDNs, MainStreaming's technology is purpose-built to address streaming issues. By prioritizing video streaming needs exclusively, it optimizes streaming performance, assures reliability, and provides monitoring capabilities for the clients, setting new standards in the video streaming.

About MainStreaming:

MainStreaming® is an intelligent media delivery company that empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the video distribution process. MainStreaming solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental ROI.

