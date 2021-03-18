MahiFX Introduces New Brand

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MahiFX have announced today that they have completed a major rebranding, now establishing themselves as MahiMarkets as they expand into new asset classes.

MahiMarkets' technology services previously centered around FX has expanded to include Commodities, CFDS, Crypto, Single Stocks & Options.

Serving a range of market participants the technology helps maximise profits, lower risk and increase trading efficiency through bespoke protective features together with advanced signalling and algorithmic techniques.

Susan Cooney, Co-Founder of MahiMarkets, has said of the news, "Despite the troubling global situation over the last year, it has been a period of innovation for the Mahi group. Our robust technology, built and adapted over a ten year timeframe, continues to undergo enhancements that respond to the challenges our customers face today. Our latest offerings not only assist customers in finding and protecting revenue in their current businesses, but also enter new and interesting markets by enabling them to make markets and risk manage Crypto."

About MahiMarkets

Established in 2010, MahiMarkets combines extensive trading knowledge and robust engineering to provide technology solutions for a range of market participants across asset classes. Clients are able to implement and utilise software to craft their own rates, protect their business from arbitrage and manage risk effectively, driving PnL and lowering costs.

