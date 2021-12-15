MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes the Annual Report for 2020/2021

News provided by

MAG Interactive

15 Dec, 2021, 07:39 GMT

MAG Interactive AB (publ) has today published the Annual Report for 2020/2021 on the company's website.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive AB's (publ) annual report for the financial year 2020/2021 has today been published on the company's website: https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/

The Annual Report is published in Swedish and English, and available as PDF.

For additional information, please contact:
Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.se
Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/mag-interactive-ab--publ--publishes-the-annual-report-for-2020-2021,c3472286

SOURCE MAG Interactive

Also from this source

Welcome to attend MAG Interactive AB (publ)'s Annual General...

New QuizDuel passes 10 million downloads globally...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics