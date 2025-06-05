MacPaw's CleanMy®Phone Update Introduces Health Scores and Upgraded Storage Tools to iOS

CleanMy®Phone is expanding its capabilities on iPhone with a Health module for actionable insights into device storage and security, and new tools for video compression and Live Photo conversion.

KYIV, Ukraine, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , a leading macOS and iOS software developer, today announced a major update to CleanMy®Phone, introducing a new Health module designed to help iPhone users monitor device performance, identify security risks, and reclaim storage.

Since it launched last year, CleanMy®Phone has cleaned more than 2.3 million gigabytes of data for iPhone users worldwide, freeing up valuable space from duplicate photos and other unwanted images. Now, CleanMy®Phone is evolving beyond digital cleanup to offer a more comprehensive view of iPhone wellness.

CleanMy®Phone now offers a Health module to help monitor and address issues with device security, performance, and storage.

"For almost two decades, we've helped millions keep their Macs clean, fast, and secure. Now, we're excited to be giving that power to iPhone users," said Oleksandr Kosovan, founder and CEO of MacPaw. "Users should be able to maintain and understand all devices in their technology ecosystem, and it's our job to make it enjoyable, easy, and efficient. From Macs to iPhones, our passion is user experience, and we develop software while keeping that top of mind."

Health Scores Come to CleanMy®Phone

The new Health module in CleanMy®Phone gives users a real-time snapshot of their iPhone's condition. The module is built around three key features —Phone Health Status, Device Security, and Storage Analytics— each designed to identify issues that may affect performance, privacy, or storage space.

Phone Health Status

At the core of the Health module is a dynamic Health Score, powered by MacPaw's proprietary algorithm. The Health Score evaluates potential issues related to device security and performance, resulting in one of the following ratings: Excellent, Good, or Requires Action. Users are then provided with personalized tasks to improve their device performance.

Storage Analytics

The Health module visualizes how much space your Photos app is using – both on-device and in iCloud – without separating the two. Users are given a clear status based on storage taken: Has Room, Nearly Full, or Full. Users can also see the top ten largest media categories by storage size, helping them identify their bulkiest media.

Device Security

The Device Security section provides a snapshot of how well a device is protected based on three key checks: network protection, system update status, and password/face ID protection. If any area is vulnerable, the security status is shown as At Risk, and users are provided with actionable recommendations. This section also includes a network speed test to assess internet connection quality.

New Powerful Media Optimization Tools for Clearing Out and Cleaning Up

In addition to decluttering tools, users are provided with new methods to clear out on-device storage without sacrificing precious memories.

Video Compression

For video content, users can now easily sort and compress videos into a storage-saving format without sacrificing quality.

Live Photo Conversion

With Live Photo conversion, users can convert up to one hundred Live Photos into still images, saving space and preserving the key photo.

Users can see both of these features in the Organize module under a new "Optimize Media" section.

Availability

CleanMy®Phone is available on the App Store for $36.99/year in the US. The app offers a free 3-day trial. CleanMy®Phone is also available through Setapp , MacPaw's curated software marketplace.

For more information about MacPaw and its products, visit MacPaw's website .

About MacPaw

MacPaw is the creator of a digital ecosystem designed to supercharge productivity and help Mac users work smarter. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary in Boston, MacPaw has nearly two decades of experience crafting beautifully designed software used by millions worldwide, including flagship products CleanMyMac and Setapp. Now helping lead the shift into Software 3.0, MacPaw is harnessing machine intelligence through Eney, an AI-powered "Computerbeing," to empower individuals, teams, and developers driving the next generation of human-computer interaction.

