Mackmyra launches peated deluxe version of a celebrated classic

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mackmyra is introducing a new addition to its exclusive Moment series. A nod to the original distillery at Mackmyra Bruk but also a steppingstone towards the future. Moment Brukswhisky DLX II is a single malt whisky that is aged solely at Bodås mine since distillation. This new addition is an elevated and luxury version of Mackmyras classic Brukswhisky and is available in a limited series released on the 17th of November.

This expression answers the question of how Mackmyra Brukswhisky tastes after further maturation and using a smoky recipe. The Whisky has gone through an intriguing development, with hints of ripe pears, raisins and citrus fruits embedded in a soft blanket of smoke, peat, and juniper. In the background are fine and spicy tones of roasted oak and vanilla caramel reminiscent of the original recipe, but in a completely new form. Brukswhisky DLX II is between 9-11 years old, and the color is naturally golden yellow, bottled in 2021 and limited to 1999 bottles.

"Brukswhisky is a piece of living Swedish whisky history. This expression is a smoky tribute to the original distillery at Mackmyra Bruk but also a milestone of whisky with a respectable age. This collector's edition takes your senses on a journey from when Mackmyra started the Swedish whisky wonder to today leading the modern whisky development", Johan Larsson CEO Mackmyra

The taste is softly smoky with peat, juniper, light vanilla caramel, ripe pears and citrus with a slightly oily texture. Finely tuned spice with vanilla and roasted oak barrels, light fruitiness and raisins.

Moment Brukswhisky DLX II will be released in a limited quantity of only 1999 bottles.

Moment Brukswhisky DLX

Limited to 1999 bottles

Alcohol: 44,0 %

Pre-order start: 10-11-2021

Official sale start: 17-11-2021

Price: £109 / €122.49

CASK RECIPE

Ex-Bourbon (200L), smoke tail recipe. Aged 11 years

freshly saturated oloroso casks (128 l) filled with 5-7 year-old ex-bourbon whisky. Total age 9-11 years old

Swedish oak (100 L), filled with 4-year-old ex-Bourbon whisky. Total age: 9 - 11 years old

Ex-Bourbon (100 L), filled with smoke tail from 2010. Stored 11 years

More information about Mackmyra Moment - the finest casks:

Sometimes certain casks during their maturation period, develop a distinguished profile that is really special. Therefore Mackmyra has created Moment, a very limited series where these unique casks come to life. Due to the limited and rare number of casks, Mackmyra Moment is a limited series.

