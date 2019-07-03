Maastricht University Replaces Its Learning Management System With Canvas To Enhance Problem-Based Learning

The institution is renowned for its international orientation with more than half of its student population of 17.000 being international students, the highest amount in the Netherlands. It has embraced the concept of 'international classroom' to bring together students from different cultural backgrounds in small groups to solve problems. A next-generation, institution-wide learning management technology platform that supports its student-centred approach will contribute to Maastricht University's efforts to retain its global reputation and ranking.

"Canvas LMS has proven to provide high usability for students, lecturers and staff and we expect it to enhance the collaborative and problem-based learning experience that helps our students become independent, lifelong learners, prepared for the world of work," commented Ingrid Wijk, director of the University Library, Maastricht University.

To support its PBL approach, Maastricht University required a learning management system that fully supported blended learning, and had audio, video, peer reviewing, and mobile solutions in place to meet modern teaching and student requirements.

"After a rigorous procurement process including a thorough proof of concept, I am delighted that Maastricht University has selected Instructure as its strategic partner to deliver the best learning and teaching experience for its students and educators through Canvas," commented Kenny Nicholl, general manager, EMEA Instructure.

Teaching staff and students at the university praised Canvas for its user friendliness, adaptability, and reliability. "We expect improved system usability and adoption will help deliver a more consistent education experience, ultimately increasing teaching and learning outcomes," concluded Wijk.

Maastricht University's decision to re-evaluate its LMS represents a wider trend across higher education institutions which are finding that first-generation, legacy platforms struggle to support the modern pedagogy required by universities. As students and lecturers demand a more flexible and collaborative learning experience, many institutions are turning towards modern, cloud-based learning management platforms like Canvas to enable better teaching and learning.

"I welcome Maastricht University to our rapidly growing Higher Education customer community in the Benelux region, and look forward to delivering on our shared vision of helping people learn and grow from the first day of school to the last day of work," concluded Nicholl.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

The Canvas Learning Management Platform is developed and fully supported by Instructure (NYSE: INST), a SaaS technology company dedicated to helping people grow from their first day of school to their last day of work. The Canvas LMS is part of an integrated technology platform that also includes Canvas Studio, Canvas Catalog, and Canvas Practice. These solutions can be used together or independently, depending on the needs of the institution. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 4,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas at www.Instructure.com/Canvas

CONTACTS:

Dan Thompson / Matt Hubbard

Third City

dan@thirdcity.co.uk / matt@thirdcity.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3657 9773

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/176684/instructure_logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942235/Instructure_Canvas_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.instructure.com



SOURCE Instructure