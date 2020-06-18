Lytx Launches Solutions for Fleet Tracking, Enabling Real-time, Location-based Video Search

By dramatically reducing the time and resources necessary to locate video clips, these two newly introduced fleet-management features make the power of video more accessible and actionable for fleets, helping streamline workflows for greater efficiencies.

"These video-search features are significant advancements that enable fleets to take further advantage of their Lytx programs," said Jim Brady, Lytx vice president of product management. "The features address common pain points by allowing fleets to more efficiently self-service in a number of scenarios, rather than toggling between programs or relying on their provider to locate and fetch clips. We're pleased to offer Video Browse and Map Search at no additional charge so that every Lytx client can benefit from more streamlined processes and improved efficiencies, while providing high-quality service to their customers."

Time-saving Solutions for No Additional Cost

Video Browse, available within Lytx's Fleet Tracking Service, brings together the power of video and the context of Fleet Tracking for a significant workflow enhancement. By integrating all of the available telematics, and links to video, directly into the Fleet Tracking map, fleet operations and safety managers will more quickly understand what is happening in their fleets, whether they're looking to monitor vehicle productivity or maintenance, track compliance or check on a customer complaint.

Map Search, available to all customers who use the Lytx Video Platform, allows clients to self-locate video using only an address or point of interest and general time frame, making it easier to respond to claims, verify service or pinpoint an incident, even if the vehicle is unknown. These two new features are available to Lytx clients for no additional cost.

"With around 800 vehicles, manually sifting through video footage from our event recorders isn't feasible," said Patrick Landreth, vice president of safety and human resources at Ozark Motor Lines, a Lytx client. "Compared to past providers, Lytx takes care of the heavy lifting, monitoring driving with its built-in analytics so we can respond quickly, protect our drivers, focus on driver coaching and maintain Ozark's strong brand reputation for safety and service."

"We love being able to see the thumbnails of video right in the Fleet Tracking map," Landreth continued. "When we are working in that program, it's easy to just click on a trail point and go directly to the Video Platform where we can view it and see, for example, why someone was idling. We can even immediately download and save the videos ourselves if we need them."

Unleashing the Power of Video – Unmatched Level of Access and Visibility

The Map Search feature in Lytx Video Platform allows fleet operations and safety managers to easily search for video with only an approximate location of where and when an incident occurred as their starting point, even if the vehicle is unknown. After entering a general location and time frame in their Lytx Account, users are shown all available vehicle data within a search radius during the given period. Users can then select a vehicle within their fleet and access video from its on-board DriveCam® Event Recorder on the spot.

Video Browse in Fleet Tracking takes searching up a notch, enabling users to browse video from a specific vehicle's driving history directly from the Fleet Tracking map, so they can quickly secure, trim and transfer the video they need. Other video telematics solutions require users to seek provider assistance to locate clips that did not trigger events. In those instances, users must submit a vehicle inquiry incident to their provider to get the information they need. This translates to several days before an issue can be resolved.

The new Lytx feature introduces an improved workflow that uses geospatial information and icons for easy access to video. For example, a user can click an icon that indicates idling and immediately preview and browse video from that vehicle to determine the cause. This unmatched level of visibility and access allows users to better understand their fleet operations and as a result, improve their efficiency, performance and safety.

Both features enable access to video in near real-time, allowing fleet operations and safety managers and business owners to corroborate, in a matter of minutes, driver, customer or pedestrian claims, whether it's a call that their driver damaged property; missed a delivery drop-off or pick-up; failed to perform a service; or was involved in a hit-and-run. The result is significant time-savings, fewer disruptions to business and timelier customer service.

Video Browse in Fleet Tracking adds to the Lytx Video Platform's already unmatched usability, enabling clients to locate clips even if the vehicle is unknown — one of many innovative enhancements Lytx offers its clients on a regular basis.

See how Video Browse in Fleet Tracking and Map Search in Lytx Video Platform work:

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field services fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present, and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx telematics systems, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

