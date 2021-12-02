Lyme Disease Treatment Market to Expand at CAGR of 6.3%; Substantial Clinical Research for Effective Treatment to Amplify Market Growth, says TMR Study

-High prevalence of Lyme disease in animals in developed countries with substantial spending on veterinary care boosts growth of the Lyme disease treatment market

-Funding from government organizations and large corporations to develop treatment for Lyme disease to stimulate growth of the Lyme disease treatment market

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing prevalence of Lyme disease in developed countries that receives funding from non-medico organizations to develop the treatment for the same is fuelling the growth of the Lyme disease treatment market. Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the U.S. with almost half a million cases reported each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20,000 to 30, 000 confirmed cases of Lyme disease are reported in the U.S. each year. The number of cases of Lyme disease have also increased steadily in Europe, reports the World Health Organization.

Lyme disease is prevalent in humans and animals, and the growing affection toward pets is leading to increased transmission of Lyme disease. Lyme disease is bacteria-borne and transferred to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. Headache, fever, and skin rash are common symptoms of Lyme disease, which can spread to the heart, joints, and neurotic system if not treated on time.

The factors are assessed for the Lyme disease treatment market, which is expected to reach US$ 3 Bn by 2031.

Lyme disease Treatment Market – Key Findings of the Report

Initiatives to Develop New Line of Treatment for Early Detection of Disease Underway

Clinical research such as the one based on new cytokine immunoassay for an earlier and improved examination of Lyme disease is underway in the Lyme disease treatment market. This involves use of advanced technologies for rapid point-of-care treatment for Lyme disease. New ways of identifying Lyme disease, early stage examination, accurate staging of diseases, and indications of successful treatment are some other objectives of clinical research initiatives within the Lyme disease treatment market.

Clinical trials that receive funding from medical organizations to study the effectiveness of prolonged antibiotic therapy for the treatment of Lyme disease are underway. Nonetheless, innovations for simple and effective Lyme disease treatments have been embraced by key players in the Lyme disease treatment market for the improving portfolio for the treatment of the disease. For instance, initiatives undertaken by the National Institutes of Health in multiple areas of research for the treatment of Lyme disease exhibit most people recover within weeks of completing a course of oral medicines when treated soon after the appearance of symptom.

Risk of Fatality of Secondary Stage Disease in Canines Receives Attention

The U.S. registers high number of cases of Lyme disease in canines, with some other geographical regions anticipated to register more bacteria-carrying ticks in canines. The symptoms of Lyme disease vary in animals with zero symptoms as well.

Loss of appetite, aches or swelled joints, fever, and swollen lymph joints are early signs of Lymph disease in animals, which, if left untreated, can lead to severe harm to the heart, nervous system, or kidneys. Lyme disease affecting the organs is the second most common symptom in dogs and is usually fatal. This accounts for attention for the treatment of Lyme disease among pet owners.

Lyme disease Treatment Market – Growth Drivers

Rising pet ownership and increasing expenditure on veterinary care are driving the Lyme disease treatment market

Clinical research supported by government organizations and large corporations to develop treatment for Lyme disease prevalent in humans and animals fuels the growth of the Lyme disease treatment market

Lyme disease Treatment Market – Key Players

Some key players operating in the Lyme disease treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Almirall LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Orion Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mayne Pharma, Galderma Laboratories L.P., Chartwell Pharmaceuticals, and Perrigo Company plc.

The Lyme disease treatment market is segmented as follows;

Lyme disease Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Medication

Antibiotics



Cephalosporin





Tetracycline





Macrolides





Others



NSAID



Others

Tick Removal

Lyme disease Treatment Market, by Type of Bacteria

Borrelia burgdorferi

Borrelia mayonii

Borrelia afzelii

Borrelia garinii

Others

Lyme disease Treatment Market, by Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Topic

Lyme disease Treatment Market, by Application

Humans

Animals

Lyme disease Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Lyme disease Treatment Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

