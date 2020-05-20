Luxury Swiss Beauty Technology Brand RÉDUIT Announces an Industry First

- 38x more performance and 20x less waste

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High-tech beauty technology brand RÉDUIT, spearheaded by former FOREO CEO Paul Peros, has today announced the world's first ever hardware launch of its kind – one that will see a new product introduced and shipped every week from now until October 2020.

From May 22nd, new beauty products will be consecutively released over 20 weeks, kicking off with the revolutionary Hairpod™ treatments and the "RÉDUIT One" applicator device, first unveiled at CES earlier this year.

Revolutionary RÉDUIT One Haircare Delivery System:

The RÉDUIT range is based on proprietary Magnetic Misting technology. The RÉDUIT One applicator device converts RÉDUIT's specially targeted formulas into a super-fine magnetic mist for enhanced delivery. With particles 50 times smaller than traditional droplets, the device instantly infuses hair with concentrated goodness, delivering treatments 38 times more effectively than traditional topical solutions, while generating 20 times less waste.

A sustainable beauty solution:

RÉDUIT has eliminated the need for many unnecessary ingredients in their formulations. The result? Improved efficacy, immediate infusion and a weightless finish; only concentrated goodness exactly where it's needed. Less packaging, less waste, amplified performance.

While only 5 ml each, single RÉDUIT Hairpods™ deliver the same number of applications as 100-200 ml of traditional products. They're also fully recyclable through RÉDUIT's unique Return & Refurbishment program, ensuring that both the formula and delivery systems have the lowest possible environmental impact.

RÉDUIT founder and CEO Paul Peros:

"RÉDUIT is bringing true innovation to the beauty and hygiene space, giving consumers a new way to get significantly better results in less time with less waste. In the beauty industry, huge amounts of even the best products go to waste every single day through drying, crystallising, or simply being wiped off the skin or hair without ever doing what they are designed to do. At the same time, these ingredients actually hinder the performance of active ingredients and generally tend to worsen the consumer experience, making the product 'heavy' to wear. RÉDUIT's technology ensures every drop of product matters, by making them 38 times more effective than traditionally applied beauty and hygiene treatments."

The first products to launch:

The first Hairpods™ to be released are the Precision Conditioner and the Vapor Strength.

The Precision Conditioner Hairpods™ provide immediate softness and shine with a weightless finish, for smooth and easy-to-style hair. The pod delivers the purest active ingredients right where they're needed, protecting hair from everyday heat styling for an air-light, frizz-free finish that lasts.

The Vapor Strength Hairpods™ are designed to restore your hair's resilience. Infusing hair at the source with essential nutrients and hydration, the leave-in pod treatment works to transform and revitalize for your strongest hair yet.

Peros on the 20-20 launch campaign:

"Each week, we will be revealing more about what RÉDUIT's never-before-seen technologies can do, with a whole range of new products and exciting promotions. We'll also be sharing the inspiration behind our innovation, providing an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at exciting new product concepts, and opportunities to engage with the brand over its extended launch period."

The stockists:

The prices for the new products are USD 199.00 (AUD 399.00) for the RÉDUIT One applicator device, USD 24.90 (AUD 49.90) for the Precision Conditioner and USD 34.90 (AUD 69.90) for the Vapored Strength Hairpods™. In addition to reduit.com, the products will be available on Amazon Launchpad, as well as at a selected number of high-end department stores and e-commerce sites.

REDUIT Precision Conditioner and Vapored Strength Hairpods available today from www.reduit.com along with REDUIT One applicator.

REDUIT's magnetic misting technology gives better results with less product and less waste.

Hygiene range will support the need for stringent cleanliness routines during coronavirus pandemic.

About RÉDUIT:

In French "Reduit" means "reduced." We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify eﬃcacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty.

RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine.

We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday.

Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise: enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.

