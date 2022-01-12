LUXURY SKINCARE, BEAUTY AND SPA BRAND TEMPLESPA RAISE A FURTHER £177,000 FOR MIND CHARITY IN 2021

For each full-size TEMPLESPA REPOSE Relaxing Night Cream, purchased in October 2021, the brand donated £6 to Mind. Often referred to as a 'Good Night's Sleep in a Jar' REPOSE offers a moment of calm - making this the perfect partner to the charity.

Customers also received another complimentary, limited-edition REPOSE – allowing them to continue to make time for themselves during Mental Health Awareness Month, and beyond.

Liz Warom, Founder of TEMPLESPA comments: "We applaud the outstanding work that Mind does and the support that they give to those who need it. For the fourth year running we continued to support Mind as one of our key charity partners. With the help of our amazing customers, we donated £177,000 in 2021 - bringing our total donation over the past four years to over £470,000."

Liz adds: "We chose to hero our relaxing night cream REPOSE, throughout the Mind campaign, because of the close relationship between sleep and mental health. Sometimes people experiencing mental health problems have difficulty sleeping, which can have a further negative impact on them."

REPOSE is a vitamin rich, night cream with a blend of 10 calming and relaxing essential oils, hops and valerian to deeply nourish the skin and soothe the soul; the hops contain phytonutrients to tone and soften skin. Packed with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, as well as being a source of antioxidants that fight against ageing free radicals - hops prevent premature ageing by promoting firmer skin and giving a youthful glow. Hops, also known for their calming benefits, help to control anxiety and stress and relax your body and mind.

TEMPLESPA is proud to partner with Mind so they can continue to be there for the one in four of us who experience a mental health problem every year.

TEMPLESPA REPOSE is available to purchase for £42.00/50ml from www.templespa.com.

