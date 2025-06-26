Luxmea debuts modular e-cargo platform and a serial-hybrid drive at EUROBIKE 2025

One Powertrain • Two Chassis • Three Applications

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's leading trade fair for the bike and ecomobility universe, EUROBIKE 2025 brings together leading brands and industry professionals from across Europe and beyond. Aligned with this year's focus on digitalisation, new services and sustainability, the event offers an ideal platform for Luxmea to introduce its latest solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of last mile delivery.

Luxmea’s booth has attracted significant attention within the Cargo & Ecomobility area

At EUROBIKE 2025, Luxmea, a pioneer with 17 years in sustainable urban mobility, presents comprehensive solutions themed "Tailored for Europe's Last Mile". Responding to the rising demand for smarter, cleaner delivery systems, Luxmea showcases a lineup of two-wheel and three-wheel cargo bikes at its booth, engineered to optimise delivery efficiency, reduce emissions, and support greener cities.

Luxmea's solutions feature "One Powertrain • Two Chassis • Three Applications", developed to address the diverse and complex requirements of last mile delivery.

One Powertrain: Featuring a chainless serial powertrain designed for high durability and low maintenance needs.

Two Chassis: Covering three-wheelers and four-wheelers that handles up to 350 kg GVW and 2 m³ payload.

Three Applications: Offering flexible applications for passenger transport, cargo hauling and pick-up & delivery services.

All models are engineered to meet DIN 79010 and upcoming EN 17860 commercial-grade test requirements.

Since the fair opened, Luxmea's booth has become a focal point within the Cargo & Ecomobility zone. The stand has been buzzing with productive discussions and promising partnership opportunities. Industry professionals and logistics partners have responded enthusiastically, particularly commending Luxmea's ability to combine technical innovation with practical application.

"With manufacturing bases in Europe and China, Luxmea holds a distinctive advantage in solving Europe's urban transport challenges," said Lin, General Manager of Luxmea. "The strong interest from industry leaders at the fair has been highly encouraging. Many specifically noted how our modular designs and low-maintenance technologies directly address operational pain points."

Since 2008, Luxmea has been driving innovation in Europe's e-bike industry. As an E-cargobike ODM-OEM expert, the company offers a comprehensive product lineup, including Long Tail, Long John, Tricycles, Urban logistic eCargo bikes, Utility and E-mobility solutions. These products deliver versatile e-mobility options for commercial and household applications.

Interested in collaborating or learning more about the tailored last-mile solutions?

Visit Luxmea at Hall 8.0 | Stand J28 during EUROBIKE 2025 or contact the team at info@luxmea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718710/Luxmea_s_booth_attracted_significant_attention_Cargo___Ecomobility_area.jpg