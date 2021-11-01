LUXASIA launches escentials Malaysia in its first step of regional expansion

escentials integrates luxury retail, engaging online & social commerce, creative consumer events, and novel pop-ups into a seamless omnichannel offering for discerning beauty-lovers. It was birthed and nurtured in Singapore by LUXASIA more than 15 years ago, with three successful stores, and has partnered more than 70 of the finest and rarest beauty brands in the world. For Malaysia, the launch brand portfolio comprises a curated and focused collection of 8 brands, spanning fragrances, skincare, make-up, bath & body, and home – Penhaligon's, Bjork & Berries, By Terry, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Acqua di Parma, Bvlgari, Van Cleef & Arpels and Amouage. escentials aims to bring in more brands in the coming months.

Having invested heavily into a 5-year omnichannel transformation, LUXASIA is now ready to expand escentials' reach by capitalising on its enhanced capabilities in omni-distribution. escentials aims to be the leading luxury & niche omni-retail concept in Southeast Asia that brings the finest luxury experience closer to consumer's doorsteps. Being one of the Group's best-performing units during the pandemic and having grown close to 25%, LUXASIA will expand on its direct-to-consumer capabilities across physical retail, eCommerce and social commerce powered by consumer analytics.

Despite the difficult times, luxury beauty in Asia Pacific is expected to grow well. With increasing consumer sophistication, growing middle-class incomes, and the resultant trend to "trade up", Malaysia's beauty market is ripe and promising. LUXASIA has emerged stronger from the pandemic and stands ready to seize strategic opportunities, such as landing a prime ground floor location for escentials in the prestigious Suria KLCC mall.

Karen Ong, Chief Commercial Officer and Regional Managing Director, says, "We are proud to have built escentials up over the years as the authority in luxury niche beauty in Singapore. With this expansion into Malaysia, escentials promises to refresh the retail scene and delight consumers with our curated brand offering and luxurious consumer experiences."

LUXASIA's Group CEO, Dr. Wolfgang Baier says, "escentials is one of LUXASIA's key pillars to accelerate the growth of luxury niche beauty in Asia Pacific. Beyond expanding its presence in Malaysia, escentials will also land in Vietnam, Thailand, and other regional markets soon."

