Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market to Reach USD 5374 Million by 2030 | Rising Demand for Nuclear Therapy Drives Growth - Valuates Reports

Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market is Segmented by Type (Non-carrier-added, Carrier-added), by Application (Nuclear Therapy, Others).

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market was valued at USD 1564 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 5374 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market :

● The Lutetium-177 market is poised for significant expansion as demand for targeted radiotherapy solutions increases in response to the global cancer burden, driven by growing investments in nuclear medicine and supportive regulatory environments.

● Lu-177 offers versatility and efficacy in treating various malignancies through both non-carrier-added and carrier-added applications, making it suitable for a wide range of precision therapies.

● Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting Lu-177 in nuclear therapy to prioritise treatments that minimise side effects and improve patient outcomes, leading to expanding clinical use.

● Strategic partnerships and ongoing research and development efforts are enhancing production efficiency and product quality, ensuring that Lu-177 remains a critical component in the evolution of cancer treatment modalities worldwide.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE LUTETIUM-177 (Lu-177) MARKET:





Non-carrier-added (NCA) Lutetium-177 plays a crucial role in driving the Lutetium-177 market by offering a product with high radionuclidic purity and superior specific activity. NCA Lu-177 is produced without the addition of stable isotopes, ensuring that the final radiopharmaceutical contains only the desired radioisotope. This purity is essential for improving the efficacy and safety of targeted radiotherapy, particularly in treating certain cancers. The enhanced quality of NCA Lu-177 enables more accurate dosing and reduced side effects, which leads to better patient outcomes. As oncologists increasingly favour precision medicine approaches, the demand for non-carrier-added Lu-177 is growing, thereby significantly contributing to market expansion.

Nuclear therapy is a primary driver of the Lutetium-177 market, as it leverages the potent therapeutic properties of Lu-177 for targeted cancer treatment. In nuclear therapy, Lu-177 is used to deliver localized radiation to cancer cells, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. This approach is particularly effective in treating neuroendocrine tumors and other malignancies, where traditional therapies may be less effective. The precision offered by Lu-177 in nuclear therapy results in improved clinical outcomes, reduced systemic toxicity, and enhanced patient quality of life. As the prevalence of certain cancers rises and the demand for advanced treatment options increases, the use of Lu-177 in nuclear therapy continues to expand, driving significant market growth globally.

Carrier-added (CA) Lutetium-177 contributes to the market by providing a cost-effective option with established production methods for radiopharmaceutical applications. In CA Lu-177, stable isotopes are added during production, which results in a product with lower specific activity compared to non-carrier-added versions. Despite this, CA Lu-177 remains effective for certain therapeutic applications where extremely high purity is not the primary requirement. Its production is often more economical and scalable, allowing for broader availability and lower costs. This affordability makes CA Lu-177 attractive for healthcare providers looking to implement radiopharmaceutical therapies in regions with limited budgets. As the need for accessible cancer treatment solutions grows, carrier-added Lu-177 continues to drive market growth by balancing cost and clinical effectiveness.

The rising incidence of cancer globally is a significant driver of the Lutetium-177 market. As cancer rates climb, particularly for neuroendocrine and prostate cancers, there is an urgent need for effective targeted therapies. Lutetium-177, used in radioligand therapy, has shown promising results in treating various cancers with precision and minimal side effects. This surge in demand for innovative cancer treatments encourages healthcare providers to adopt Lu-177-based therapies. The emphasis on early diagnosis and advanced treatment protocols further supports its clinical application. As patient outcomes improve and clinical success stories emerge, the market experiences robust growth fueled by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the need for cutting-edge therapeutic solutions.

The growing adoption of targeted radiotherapy is a key factor driving the Lutetium-177 market. Targeted radiotherapy allows for the delivery of radiation directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue, resulting in improved treatment outcomes and reduced adverse effects. Lutetium-177 is integral to this approach due to its favorable decay properties and compatibility with various targeting molecules. The success of targeted radiotherapy in clinical trials and real-world applications is prompting broader acceptance among oncologists and healthcare providers. As more treatment centres integrate targeted radiotherapy into their protocols, the demand for Lu-177 increases. This trend not only boosts market penetration but also paves the way for new clinical indications and further technological advancements in cancer therapy.

Growing awareness and clinical acceptance of Lu-177 therapies play a vital role in driving the market. As clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of Lu-177 in targeted cancer treatments, healthcare professionals are becoming more confident in its use. Educational initiatives and peer-reviewed research contribute to the dissemination of positive clinical outcomes, fostering a greater understanding of its benefits among oncologists. Increased clinical acceptance leads to higher adoption rates in treatment protocols and integration into multidisciplinary cancer care. As patient advocacy groups and medical societies endorse Lu-177 therapies, the market experiences accelerated growth driven by enhanced credibility and widespread clinical adoption.

Increasing focus on personalized medicine is driving the growth of the Lutetium-177 market. Personalized treatment strategies aim to tailor therapies to individual patient profiles, ensuring optimal outcomes and reduced side effects. Lu-177 plays a crucial role in this approach by being used in radioligand therapies that specifically target cancer cells based on molecular markers. This targeted approach enhances treatment efficacy and minimizes damage to healthy tissues. As precision medicine becomes more prevalent, there is a growing demand for therapies that can be customized to each patient's unique condition. The emphasis on individualized care and improved diagnostic accuracy drives market growth by fostering the adoption of Lu-177 in clinical settings, where personalized treatments are increasingly the norm.

LUTETIUM-177 (Lu-177) MARKET SHARE:

North America and Europe are leaders due to advanced medical facilities, high research and development investments, and robust regulatory frameworks that support innovative cancer therapies.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging rapidly, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, a growing incidence of cancer, and expanding access to advanced treatments.

Key Companies:

● NTP Radioisotopes

● ANSTO

● Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

● SHINE Technologies

● Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis)

