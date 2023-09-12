Luscii Works with Jamf to Extend Access to Remote Patient Monitoring via iPad to Millions of Patients

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Luscii, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring solutions, announced a new strategic partnership with Jamf, the standard in managing and securing Apple at work. This partnership is aimed at expanding remote patient monitoring via iPad for millions of patients worldwide. This collaboration comes at a perfect time since Apple announced that HealthKit is coming to iPad and marks a significant step in enhancing patient care through innovative digital solutions.

By combining Luscii's expertise in remote patient monitoring and Jamf's cutting-edge Apple device management and security capabilities, this partnership seeks to revolutionize the way healthcare professionals engage with their patients. By integrating the processes of Luscii's care at home platform and Jamf's device management software, healthcare organizations can seamlessly deploy and manage iPads to deliver remote care solutions efficiently and securely.

Luscii's care at home platform empowers healthcare professionals to remotely monitor patients, allowing for early detection of health deterioration, reducing hospital admissions, and improving patient outcomes. It is already used for over 130 different conditions and 200 care pathways. With the added support of Jamf's device management solution, healthcare providers can ensure that iPads used for remote patient monitoring are securely configured, updated, and managed according to strict healthcare data privacy regulations.

"We are excited to partner with Jamf to bring Luscii on iPad access to millions of patients worldwide," said Prof. Daan Dohmen, founder of Luscii. "Offering digital health means that we need to make sure every patient can get access to these new possibilities, even the most vulnerable. By combining Luscii's innovative remote monitoring platform with Jamf's industry-leading device management capabilities, we can deliver a seamless and secure experience for any patient: A hospital-in-a-box. This partnership will revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered, leaving no patient behind."

By addressing digital exclusion with this managed iPad solution for healthcare organizations, Luscii and Jamf aim to create a more inclusive healthcare landscape where organizations can make remote patient monitoring available seamlessly to all their patients.

"We are delighted to partner with Luscii to expand iPad access for patients globally," said Breean Moreno, Senior Solution Partner Manager at Jamf. "Our device management solutions combined with Luscii's remote monitoring platform will empower healthcare organizations to leverage the power of technology to provide personalized and effective care to patients, wherever they may be."

The partnership between Luscii and Jamf represents a significant leap forward in patient-centric care delivery, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and patients. This collaboration has the potential to transform healthcare by enabling remote care options, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs for millions of patients. The collaboration comes at a perfect moment, since Apple announced HealthKit is coming to iPad in September of this year.

Luscii is a leading provider of remote patient monitoring solutions, enabling healthcare professionals to deliver personalized care to patients remotely. Luscii's platform allows for continuous health monitoring and early intervention, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

