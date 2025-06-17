LUNESI Officially Launches: Elevating the Standards of Modern Haircare

Why LUNESI Is London's Most Coveted Haircare Discovery of the Season

LONDON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, London will witness the official entry of LUNESI, a UK-formulated and registered haircare brand designed for the modern woman. Sales are expected to launch in late June.

Rooted in the philosophy of elevated care and sensorial ritual, LUNESI has already caught the attention of fashion icons across Paris, Milan, and New York Fashion Weeks — ahead of its official retail debut.

Candice Swanepoel for LUNESI

With its refined aesthetic, meticulous formulation and emphasis on beauty as a state of being LUNESI introduces a new standard for modern haircare rooted in the rhythm of real life.

Adding to the allure, the face of the brand is none other than Candice Swanepoel, the iconic Victoria's Secret model. By the end of June, the brand will also unveil its first circle of influential voices. Women who discovered the product organically, used it and couldn't stay silent about the results. The buzz is already palpable and the anticipation continues to build.

LUNESI is a brand created by a woman for women: one that transcends function and speaks to a modern vision of femininity.

From morning workouts to late-night emails, from parenting to passion projects and travel, LUNESI understands the nuanced rhythm of a modern woman's day. Its 15-minute ritual is designed not only to nourish the hair, but to restore a sense of inner balance, presence, and ease.

"As a founder, I've seen how many brands invest heavily in marketing rather than truly great formulas. But I wanted to create something different — a product made by a woman, for women, with high-performance ingredients that actually care for your hair. Because at the end of the day, it's not about what you wear: whether it's a tracksuit or jeans and a tee, if your hair is healthy, nourished and styled, you look effortlessly elevated."

Each product is formulated to address the most frequent concerns women face today: dryness, slowed growth, dullness and scalp imbalance. What defines LUNESI is not just the performance of its ingredients, but the sensory experience: from refined textures to lunar-inspired packaging that transforms everyday haircare into a quiet, luxurious ritual.

LUNESI is designed to be felt, not just seen.

Sometimes, perfect hair is all it takes to feel like your most powerful self.

Campaign Credits

LUNESI @lunesibeauty

Photography: Luigi and Iango

Model: Candice Swanepoel

Creative Direction: Amarsana Gendunova

Hair: Gonn Kinoshita

Makeup: Georgi Sandev

Styling: Elanur Erdogan

Nails: Leanne Woodley

Production: 2b Management

Communications: Amariz

Brand Consultant: WIBA Agency @wibaglobal

