LUMICKS Continues Efforts to Offset CO2 Emissions Generated by Global Travel by Planting Trees on Former Farmland

AMSTERDAM, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMICKS, a leading next generation life science tools company renowned for its innovative platforms for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, is making substantial strides towards becoming a more environmentally-friendly business. Partnering with Staatsbosbeheer, the Dutch government organization for forestry and the management of nature reserves, the company is offsetting the carbon emissions caused by its global travel needs.

In 2019, LUMICKS employees flew across the world to connect and collaborate with customers. To combat the unavoidable emissions their travel generated, the company sponsored the planting of 5,500 trees on former farmland. Over the next 30 years, those trees are expected to capture 1-1.5 times the CO2 emissions of the company's 2019 travel. The plantings include 16 types of trees, including Alder, Cherry, Oak, Willow, Elderberry and Linden.

"The trees planted to date are helping to compensate for emissions resulting from our 2019 travel," said LUMICKS Sales and Marketing Director Willem Peutz. "Combining our commitment to customer success with our commitment to preserve the environment, we try to use online communication as much as possible. However, as a global business, some travel cannot be done without. And we'll keep planting trees and looking for other ways to offset our impact on the environment."

These trees were planted in March 2021 in Leenderbos, a protected forest located in the province of North Brabant in the Netherlands. In addition to this project, LUMICKS previously collaborated with Trees for All to offset its carbon emissions in 2018 from flying. To date, these initiatives have resulted in the total reforestation of 1.75 hectares of land in the Netherlands, Bolivia, and Uganda .

About LUMICKS

LUMICKS is a leading life science tools company that develops equipment for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, two rapidly emerging areas in biology research and immuno-oncology. Built upon innovative technologies, such as optical tweezers (Nobel Prize for Physics 2018) and STED super-resolution microscopy (Nobel Prize for Chemistry 2014), LUMICKS tools facilitate the understanding of life to the smallest detail.

LUMICKS tools allow researchers to build the crucial and as yet unfinished bridge between structure and function at both a molecular and a cellular level. This is achieved by applying and measuring forces around biological interactions, enabling the detailed real-time analysis of underlying biological mechanisms. LUMICKS' groundbreaking C-Trap® Optical Tweezers – Fluorescence & Label-free Microscopy, allows scientists to analyze complex biological processes in real-time. Similarly, the z-Movi® Cell Avidity Analyzer enables the measurement and selection of immune cells based on their real-time interactions with target cells. The company was founded in 2014 as an academic spin-off from the research group of Prof. Gijs Wuite, Prof. Erwin Peterman, and Prof. Iddo Heller at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lumicks.com.

