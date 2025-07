Lucid Air Grand Touring Wins GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title with 1,205 kilometers on a Single Charge

"This range record represents a significant milestone – it's yet another clear demonstration of the technological edge that defines Lucid," says Eric Bach, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid. "Our Lucid products combine world class vehicle efficiency with the most advanced drive units, ultra-high voltage architecture, and battery management technology available today, which lets a Lucid travel further with less energy than any other vehicles."

Lucid Air Grand Touring: The King of Range

At the heart of the Lucid Air Grand Touring lies Lucid's advanced proprietary electric powertrain technology. With a WLTP range of 960 kilometers and 13.5 kWh/100km, the Lucid Air Grand Touring is the range king among electric vehicles by a significant margin. Delivering an impressive 831 PS, the sedan reaches a top speed of 270 kilometers per hour. Thanks to its ultra-fast charging capability, the battery can gain up to 400 kilometers of range in just 16 minutes. Designed to comfortably seat up to five passengers, the Lucid Air Grand Touring offers a spacious and refined interior crafted from high-quality materials.

This new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title marks the second successful cooperation of Lucid with Umit Sabanci and his team, a London-based entrepreneur with a passion for setting and breaking GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles. In 2024, Sabanci set the record for the most countries visited on a single charge in a production battery electric vehicle, crossing nine countries – also in a Lucid Air Grand Touring. With the current entry in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS' database, Sabanci and Lucid further cement their names among the pioneers of electric endurance achievements.

"When I completed the nine-country journey in 2024, it was just the beginning," said Sabanci. "This new achievement takes that journey even further. I'm proud to be part of a movement that proves electric mobility isn't just the future; it's already redefining what's possible today."

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

About GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ is the global authority on record-breaking achievements. Founded in 1955, the organization has become a trusted and iconic reference for verifying the extraordinary. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ celebrates human endeavor, innovation, and excellence in all its forms. Today, the brand works with individuals, companies, and institutions around the world to inspire, entertain, and engage audiences through official record titles and unforgettable milestones.

