LUCARA APPOINTS NEW BOARD DIRECTOR

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Harmon to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Harmon has more than two decades of experience in gold mining and is currently Senior Vice President, Divestitures at Newmont Corporation. Ms. Harmon is a leader in safety and brings with her a wealth of technical expertise and experience relating to both open pit and underground mining operations. Moreover, she has received numerous awards for contributions to the mining industry in areas relating to safety and diversity, equity and inclusion, and is the recipient of the 2022 Miner of the Year Award from the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration. Ms. Harmon is currently a director at Lundin Gold Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mine Engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno, where she also serves on several executive boards, and a Masters of Business Administration from Auburn University. She is a registered Professional Engineer in the United States.

Paul Conibear, Chair of Lucara's Board of Directors, commented on the appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Melissa to the Lucara Board. Her strong technical expertise, leadership in safety, and executive level operational experience will be invaluable as Lucara continues to develop the Karowe underground project. We look forward to having the benefits of her insight and appreciate her willingness to serve as a director."

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, complies with the Kimberley Process, and has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

