Lubricants Market to Garner $168.2 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 3.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

19 Aug, 2022, 14:30 BST
Increased demand for lubricants across several end-use industries and growth of the automotive industry have boosted the growth of the global lubricants market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio-Based), by Product Type (Engine Oil, Transmission/Hydraulic Fluid, Metalworking fluid, General Industrial Oil, Gear Oil, Grease, Process Oil, Others), by End Use Industry (Power Generation, Automotive and Other Transportation, Heavy Equipment, Food and Beverage, Metallurgy and Metalworking, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global lubricants industry was pegged at $123.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $168.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.
Major determinants of the market growth
Increased demand for lubricants across several end-use industries and growth of the automotive industry have boosted the growth of the global lubricants market. On the other hand, rise in auto sales across developing countries such as India and China and other countries would open new opportunities in the future.
Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8058
Covid-19 scenario:
- During the Covid-19 pandemic, the halt in manufacturing sectors such as fabrication, oil & gas, metalworking sectors hampered the overall production. This drop in industrial process impacted the market negatively.
- However, as the countries have focused their efforts on vaccination drives, the demand for lubricants is expected to increase in the future.
The synthetic segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031
By base oil, the synthetic segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period, due to superior characteristics of synthetic lubricants over mineral lubricants as well as their increased hardware compatibility with vehicle components. However, the mineral segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global lubricants market, as mineral oil is used in a variety of industries, including automotive, textile, construction, industrial, medical, pharmaceutical, electronics, and consumer goods. The segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue in the future.
Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Lubricants Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8058?reqfor=covid
The engine oil segment dominated the market
By product type, the engine oil segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global lubricants market, as engine oil lubricates the engine parts for its efficient movement, thereby reducing the extent of metal contact, friction, and heat generation within the engine. The segment is projected to continue to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. However, the general industrial oil segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period, as these oils are employed in various energy generation sectors, such as coal, nuclear, solar, and wind, as they help in enhancing equipment reliability and uptime.
The power generation segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031
By end use industry, the power generation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for energy, construction of new power plants to boost the capacity and efficiency of existing power generation plants. However, the automotive and other transportation segment dominated the global lubricants market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in demand for these cars and general utility vehicles globally along with rise in public transportation expenditure.
Asia-Pacific held the lion's share
By region, the global lubricants market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period, owing to increase in urbanization, specifically in China, India, Brazil, and other developing countries. The market is analyzed across several other regions including North America, LAMEA, and Europe.
Major Market Players
- British Petroleum
- Chevron Corp
- ExxonMobil Corp
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- Neste OYJ
- Philips 66 Company
- Saudi Aramco
- Shell Co
- Sinopec Corp
- S-Oil Corporation
The report analyzes these key players of the global lubricants market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.
Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lubricants-market/purchase-options
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial
Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Automotive Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022
Agricultural Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Industrial Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Bio-Based Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022
Synthetic Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Ethylene Carbonate Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
Aminoethylethanolamine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article