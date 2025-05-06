Lübeck experts attend Arab Hearing Health Conference 2025 in Jordan

Campus Hearing Acoustics promotes international exchange of hearing health expertise

LÜBECK, Germany and AMMAN, Jordan, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Lübeck Campus Hearing Acoustics team of experts took part in the 11th Arab Hearing Health Conference (AHH 2025) organized by the Advanced Arab Academy of Audiovestibular, held in Amman, Jordan, from April 24 to 26, 2025.

With more than 25 member countries, the AHH expert conference is one of the most important meetings for hearing aid professionals, audiologists and ENT specialists in the Middle East and North Africa. As the world's biggest center of training and expertise in the hearing acoustic trade, the Lübeck Campus Hearing Acoustics has been an active partner in the exchange of hearing health expertise for years. Once again, a committed and experienced team of lecturers from the Lübeck campus offered workshops during this year's AHH in Amman about practical aspects of taking ear molds and cerumen management. These topics and the practice-relevant hands-on training by the Lübeck experts were met with great interest by the expert audience, which had travelled to the conference mainly from Arab and North African countries.

The Advanced Arab Academy of Audiovestibular (4A), organizer of the AHH, unites medical and audiological interests from the entire middle Eastern region in the field of hearing impairment rehabilitation. The five partners of 4A include the Jordanian Al-Ahliyya Amman University, the British Academy of Audiology, the Egyptian Audio-Vestibular Medicine Association Group, the American Salus University as well as the Academy of Hearing Acoustics on the Lübeck Campus. For years the Lübeck experts have been in a professional exchange with the 4A audiologists on training-relevant aspects and topics like clinical care, adjustment of cochlea implants (CI) and technical hearing system customization.

"The Arab Hearing Health Congress offers an indispensable platform for the global exchange of knowledge in hearing care. The expertise and high standards of the partners, including the Federal Guild of Hearing Aid Acousticians and the Academy of Hearing Acoustics in Germany, can provide valuable impetus for the further development of hearing care in the Arab region and lead to a sustainable improvement in the quality of life of many people," says Dr. Khalid A. Hadi, President of 4A and Chairman AHH.

"Networking and exchange of knowledge beyond national borders and continents, are crucial for us as WHO partners, in order to continue to improve the care for people with hearing defects world-wide," says Jakob Stephan Baschab, General Manager, German Federal Guild of Hearing Aid Acousticians (biha) and Director of Academy of Hearing Acoustics (afh). "The qualification of skilled workers is a deciding factor. Our concept of dual vocational training in hearing acoustics is internationally renowned. Through the Campus Hearing Acoustics, we share our expertise in Germany and other countries."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 5 percent of the world population, i.e., approx. 430 million people, suffer from a hearing loss, among them 34 million children. Based on estimates, this means that by 2050, more than 700 million people, every 10th person [1] will be impacted.

In Germany the Hearing Acoustic craft (with approx. 19,500 hearing aid acousticians), provides professional care for roughly 3.5 million hearing impaired people and provides them with high-quality, fully digital hearing systems and hence improves their quality of life. Apprentices in the hearing acoustic craft from all over Germany attend the vocational school and the industry-wide training classes, during their dual-system of apprenticeship, on the Lübeck Hearing Acoustics Campus.

[1] WHO, Deafness and hearing loss, key facts, 26.02.2025:

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/deafness-and-hearing-loss

Background information on Campus Hearing Acoustics

The Campus Hearing Acoustics is the central training and continued education center of the Hearing Acoustic trade in Germany. Within an internationally unique inter-campus cooperation of the Federal Vocational school (LBS) and the Academy (afh), which exists since 1971, young hearing aid professionals from all over Germany receive their practical and theoretical training on campus. Intermediate and journeyman/woman exams, as well as Master Craftsman/woman classes and examinations are held there, too. The Campus Hearing Acoustics and the dual system of apprenticeship are exemplary worldwide.

Further information on Campus Hearing Acoustics:

https://www.afh-luebeck.de/en/academy-international/

Information on the vocational training in the hearing acoustic craft:

https://www.afh-luebeck.de/en/beruf/

