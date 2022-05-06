LTCC and HTCC Market to Cross $4,125.6 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global LTCC and HTCC market was worth $2,919.0 million, which is set to reach $4,125.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021−2030, according to P&S Intelligence. The increasing expenditures on RF and wireless technology modules are expected to rise as the need for high-speed internet in semi-urban and urban areas grows. As these modules rely on LTCC products for consistent communication quality, such expenditures will help the market advance.

In 2021, LTCCs held over 70% share of the LTCC and HTCC market; this category is predicted to stay dominant throughout the projection period. LTCC is a ceramic platform that is widely used in high-frequency circuits. It has great electrical qualities and may be stacked indefinitely. Its mechanical qualities also facilitate form-and-fit adaptability and high mechanical performance in severe situations, making it more beneficial than HTCC.

Key Findings of LTCC and HTCC Market Report

KYOCERA Corporation stated in October 2021 that it will build two more manufacturing lines at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima , to better serve customers throughout the world. The additional buildings will increase the output of fine ceramic components, which are used for semiconductor fabrication equipment.

that it will build two more manufacturing lines at its Kokubu Plant Campus in , to better serve customers throughout the world. The additional buildings will increase the output of fine ceramic components, which are used for semiconductor fabrication equipment. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. began mass production of the GCM033D70E105ME36, a multilayer ceramic capacitor with a maximum electrostatic capacitance of 1.0 Farad and a 0201inch-size (0.6 mm 0.3 mm) for safety and powertrain applications in vehicles, in August 2021 .

. Manufacturers of LTCCs and HTCCs are actively spending on R&D to improve their manufacturing processes. For example, Kyocera Corporation's electronic devices group section spent $174.8 million on research and development in 2021, up roughly 17% from 2020.

on research and development in 2021, up roughly 17% from 2020. With over 40% share, the automotive sector dominated the LTCC and HTCC market in 2021. The need for automotive electronics is being driven by the surging use of telematics, stringent safety standards, and growing consumer concern about car safety.

Cost-effectiveness, flexibility, convenience, speed, accessibility, and continual connectivity contribute to the demand for wireless communication services. In domains including mobile phone front-ends, Bluetooth, and WLAN, the application of LTCC technologies in the microwave and millimeter-wave frequency bands is rapidly growing.

In addition, when different firms develop sophisticated LTCC technologies, new possibilities will enable these companies to increase their 5G market positions. For example, KYOCERA Corporation launched transmissive metasurface technology in April 2022 , to improve the efficiency and coverage of 5G and 6G networks by redirecting wireless network signals in a specific direction.

Furthermore, in 2021, North America accounted for 30% of the total sales in the LTCC and HTCC market. The increasing sale of consumer electronic items, booming vehicle sector, and modernization of the power distribution infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada are propelling the growth the demand for LTCCs and HTCCs in North America.

There are many key players engaged in product development and facility expansions to stay competitive. These players are Yokowo Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD., Hitachi Metals Ltd., MARUWA Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., KOA Corporation, Nikko Co. Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, and TDK Corporation.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Product Type

LTCC

HTCC

By Application

Automotive

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

