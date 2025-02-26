LSS STRATEGIC PARTNERS LAUNCHES ECB STAR GROUP

An Elite Executive Search Firm Redefining Leadership Solutions Through Technology

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LSS Strategic Partners (LSS), an A&M Inc. company, proudly introduces ECB STAR Group, a premier retained executive search firm specializing in executive, board, and C-suite appointments (ECB). As a key component of LSS's strategic expansion, ECB enhances the firm's suite of leadership and legal talent solutions alongside SHP Legal Services (SHPLS) and NomosFIT .

Led by Tom Wilkinson, co-founder and CEO of ECB STAR Group, the company employs a new, more effective approach to executive placement across publicly listed corporations, private firms, sponsor-backed companies, and leading global law firms.

"ECB STAR Group is designed to meet the demands of an increasingly competitive talent market," said Peter Sacripanti, CEO of LSS Strategic Partners. "With its data-driven methodology and unwavering commitment to client success, ECB is setting a new benchmark in executive search."

Drawing on decades of experience identifying and securing high-impact leaders, ECB's approach is built on its proprietary Search, Talent Advisory, and Research (STAR) capabilities. The firm goes beyond traditional search practices, leveraging data-driven insights and a vast executive network to curate leadership teams that drive value creation and shape the future of their organizations. Its advanced technology platform enables hyper-tailored matching, dramatically reducing time-to-placement while ensuring alignment with strategic business objectives.

"Our clients operate in high-stakes, high-growth industries where securing top-tier leadership is essential," remarked Wilkinson. "ECB STAR Group is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative talent solutions, ensuring our clients remain competitive and future ready."

With a presence in the U.S. and U.K., ECB operates seamlessly across global markets, specializing in high-impact placements within industries where competition for great talent is unrelenting, including:

Public and Private Companies – ECB specializes in Board, C-suite, and direct report placements, ensuring companies have the leadership necessary to fuel innovation, operational excellence, and sustained growth.

– ECB specializes in Board, C-suite, and direct report placements, ensuring companies have the leadership necessary to fuel innovation, operational excellence, and sustained growth. Sponsor-Backed Companies – ECB partners with deal teams and management to support businesses from pre-deal assessment through leadership construction, helping build executive teams that drive value creation, turnaround, and growth.

– ECB partners with deal teams and management to support businesses from pre-deal assessment through leadership construction, helping build executive teams that drive value creation, turnaround, and growth. Law Firms – ECB collaborates with leading law firms to identify and place top legal talent, strengthening firms with leadership that enhances client service delivery, navigates regulatory complexities, and ensures firmwide success.

"At ECB STAR Group, agility is at the heart of everything we do," said Gabrielle Shakeshaft, COO of ECB STAR Group. "By combining deep industry expertise with a highly customized, data-driven process, we deliver leadership solutions that align seamlessly with our clients' strategic priorities. Whether supporting multinational corporations, sponsor-backed firms, or top-tier law firms, our focus remains on precision and impact."

"Today's leaders must navigate increasingly complex and dynamic landscapes," noted Darin DeWitt, a partner at ECB. "Our mission is to match world-class talent with opportunities that not only fit their expertise but also empower them to drive meaningful transformation within their organizations."

Originally launched as A&M Search, ECB STAR Group's integration into LSS marks a pivotal evolution in its mission to redefine executive search. As part of LSS Strategic Partners, ECB completes a trio of operational solutions alongside NomosFIT, a flexible interim talent platform, and SHP Legal Services, which provides integrated solutions to optimize law firm operations. Together, these businesses create a comprehensive, technology-enabled ecosystem reshaping talent and legal services.

"The launch of ECB STAR Group is a defining moment for LSS Strategic Partners as we continue to expand our leadership in talent management," said Sacripanti. "Our founders' leadership philosophy is embedded in our approach. ECB STAR Group, like SHPLS and NomosFIT, brings a more sophisticated, technology-driven approach to their industry, ensuring our clients gain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving business environment."

About ECB STAR Group:

ECB STAR Group is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm dedicated to delivering bespoke leadership solutions. With a global presence, ECB STAR Group specializes in executive, C-suite, and board placements across sectors including private equity, law firms, and corporate leadership. Leveraging a data-driven approach and deep industry expertise, the firm partners with clients to build high-performing teams that drive innovation, growth, and long-term success. ECB STAR Group is an LSS Strategic Partners company.

About LSS Strategic Partners:

LSS Strategic Partners is a transformative holding company driving innovation in legal services and talent management. Its mission is to empower organizations with cutting-edge solutions, operational efficiency, and strategic insights for sustained success. LSS Strategic Partners recently launched SHP Legal Services , a company focused on providing services to law firms with strategic guidance, and integrated solutions that upgrade technology and streamline operations as well as NomosFIT , a vetted flexible interim talent platform designed to provide tailored, scalable, and cost-effective legal resource solutions precisely when businesses need it. LSS Strategic Partners is an Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) Inc. company.