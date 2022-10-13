Lower Back Pain Market to Observe Utmost Growth of USD 13421.46 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Industry Growth Outlook

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled "Lower Back Pain Market" guarantees one will remain better informed than the competition. This Lower Back Pain market research report assists business in every sphere of trade to take superior decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. The market data provided in the Lower Back Pain report helps to discover diverse market opportunities present worldwide for Lower Back Pain industry. A proficient team works meticulously with their potential capabilities to generate this finest Lower Back Pain market research report. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client's business.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the lower back pain market which was USD 8,812.01 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 13421.46 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Nearly everyone has experienced lower back discomfort at some point. Basically, it is a sort of muscle tension, pain, or rigidity that is present above the gluteal sulcus and below the bottom margin of the rib cage. It may be brought on by a strain (injury) to the back's muscles or tendons, arthritis, structural issues, or disc injuries. There are three different types of low back pain: acute, subacute, and chronic.

Acute low back pain can be treated for the underlying reason or the initial damage, but chronic low back pain must last for 12 weeks or more. Chronic low back pain is lower back discomfort that lasts longer than three months. This condition can be caused by an injury, illness, or stress on various body parts. The pain can vary greatly and manifest as bone pain, muscle pain, or nerve pain.

The primary growth drivers for the chronic lower back pain market are an increase in the frequency of nerve instances and an increase in the senior population. For instance, the National Institute of Neurological disorders and stroke reports that roughly 80% of adults have this type of low back discomfort at some point in their lives. Inactivity, expanding healthcare awareness in developed and developing nations, and rising consumer disposable income are further factors anticipated to promote market expansion

Some of the major players operating in the Lower Back Pain market are:

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Sanofi ( France )

) Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( Ireland )

) Merck & Co Inc. (U.S.)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. ( India )

) Vertebral Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Medtronic ( Ireland )

) Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

BioWave Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Astellas Pharma Inc. ( Japan )

) SpineThera Inc. (U.S.)

CELGENE CORPORATION (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

The Analysis Objectives Of The Report Are:

To know this Lower Back Pain Market size by pinpointing its sub-sections

by pinpointing its sub-sections To investigate the sum and estimation of this Market, contingent upon key areas

To consider the significant players and investigate their development plans

To investigate this Market concerning development patterns, possibilities, and furthermore their interest in the whole area

To analyze this market size (volume and worth) from the organization, basic locales/nations, items and application, foundation data

Essential overall this Market fabricating organizations, to indicate, explain, and examine the item deals sum, worth and piece of the pie, market contention scene, SWOT investigation, and improvement plans for future.

To analyze serious advancements, for example, extensions, courses of action, new item dispatches, and acquisitions available.

Market Dynamics: Lower Back Pain Market

Increase in nerve cases

Demand for the lower back pain market is anticipated to be driven by an inactive lifestyle and an increase in nerve cases. The increased use of novel antidepressants and the rising elderly population are additional significant factors driving the market's expansion. Within the forecast period, the market is expected to experience new, attractive growth prospects due to rising research and development, particularly in the area of lower back pain.

Rise in anti-inflammatory medications

Anti-inflammatory medications' negligible adverse effects are encouraging a rise in their use as painkillers. The effectiveness of pharmaceuticals like diclofenac, ibuprofen, and naproxen as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory treatments is aiding the industry's growth. Additionally, the lower doses of these medications are commonly accessible without a doctor's prescription. The market for lower back pain is anticipated to rise as a result of market participants' efforts to create novel NSAIDs that would lessen patients' pain.

Rising number of individuals

The expansion of the market is being aided by the rising number of individuals in the area who suffer from persistent lower back pain. The market growth for chronic lower back pain treatment in North America is quickening due to rising healthcare spending by the populace and the presence of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure. In the upcoming years, it is projected that growing research efforts to identify the root causes of chronic lower back pain and create better treatment alternatives will spur market expansion.

Key Industry Segmentation: Lower Back Pain Market

By Disease Type

Acute

Sub-Acute

Chronic

By Type

Diagnosis

Treatment

By End User

Hospitals

Orthopaedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

Regional Analysis/Insights: Lower Back Pain Market

The countries covered in the lower back pain market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the lower back pain market due to increased awareness over the availability of different treatment procedures.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have a fastest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rapidly growing expenditure on healthcare facilities by government and increasing geriatric population.

