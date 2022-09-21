Low-grade Glioma Market to Boost at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2032 | DelveInsight

Presently, the low-grade glioma market in the United States is driven by current treatment practices, mainly off-label treatments. The expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period is expected to drive the upcoming low-grade glioma market.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Low-grade glioma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, low-grade glioma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Low-grade Glioma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the low-grade glioma market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 969 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total low-grade glioma incident population in the 7MM was approximately 9K in 2021.

in 2021. Leading low-grade glioma companies such as Novartis , Day One Biopharmaceuticals, AnHeart Therapeutics, Beigene, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Servier, Helsinn, Forma Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Incyte, Eli Lilly, and Company , and others are developing novel drugs that can be available in the low-grade glioma market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel drugs that can be available in the low-grade glioma market in the upcoming years. The low-grade glioma therapies in the pipeline include Tovorafenib (DAY101), AB-218, BGB-290, Mirdametinib, Vorasidenib (AG-881), Infigratinib, FT-2102 (Olutasidenib), Vinblastine + Bevacizumab, Cobimetinib, Pemazyre (Pemigatinib), Verzenio , and others.

and others. Novartis presented Phase II results from a new, oral targeted therapy combination (Dabrafenib/Trametinib) at the American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022.

In June 2022 , Day One Biopharmaceuticals announced positive preliminary data from its pivotal Phase II (FIREFLY-1) study with tovorafenib (DAY101) in children with relapsed low-grade glioma (pLGG).

Low-grade Glioma Overview

Low-grade glioma is a diverse group of primary brain tumors that commonly occur in young, otherwise healthy patients and have an indolent course with longer-term survival when compared to high-grade glioma. Furthermore, in this type of brain tumor with a relatively good prognosis and prolonged survival, potential treatment benefits must be carefully weighed against potential treatment-related risks.

Seizures, loss of time, a sense of déjà vu or jamais vu, difficulty speaking and understanding others, episodes of confusion, numbness or weakness, and vision problems are among the low-grade glioma symptoms.

Low-grade-glioma diagnosis is made using a combination of imaging, histopathology, and molecular diagnostic methods. Low-grade-glioma appears as diffuse areas of low attenuation on computed tomography scans.

Low-grade Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 9K low-grade glioma incident cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, the incident cases of low-grade glioma were maximum in Germany in 2021.

The low-grade glioma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Population of Glioma

Total Incident Population of Low-grade Glioma

Grade-specific Population of Low-grade Glioma

Age-specific Population of Low-grade Glioma

Type-specific Population of Low-grade Glioma

Low-grade Glioma Cases Based on Molecular Alterations

Enhancing and Non-enhancing Grade II Glioma cases

Low-grade Glioma Treatment Market

Low-grade gliomas are typically treated with surgery, observation, and radiation. Because of the advent of MRI scanning, a "watch and wait" policy with low-grade gliomas may be appropriate on occasion. If seizure disorders are the patient's only symptom, they can be controlled with monovalent or polyvalent anticonvulsant therapy. If the lesion grows, changes radiologically by developing foci of gadolinium enhancement, or symptoms or signs worsen, intervention is usually required.

The palliative low-grade glioma treatment may include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. The best low-grade glioma treatment options for each person are determined by various factors, including the tumor's size and location, the extent to which the tumor has grown into the surrounding normal brain tissues, and the affected person's age and overall health.

Recently, in June 2022, Novartis announced that the FDA granted accelerated approval to Tafinlar (dabrafenib) + Mekinist (trametinib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with BRAF V600E mutation, who have progressed following prior treatment and have no satisfactory alternative low-grade glioma treatment options.

Low-grade Glioma Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Tovorafenib (DAY101): Day One Biopharmaceuticals

AB-218: AnHeart Therapeutics

BGB-290: Beigene

Mirdametinib: SpringWorks Therapeutics

Vorasidenib (AG-881): Servier

Infigratinib: Helsinn

FT-2102 (Olutasidenib): Forma Therapeutics

Vinblastine + Bevacizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche, and others

Low-grade Glioma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the low-grade glioma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that the low-grade glioma market will comprise efficient treatment options. Furthermore, the launch of emerging therapies is expected to increase the low-grade glioma market size during the forecast period of 2022–2032.

As low-grade glioma is a rare type of glioma, companies developing treatment options for it can benefit from low-grade glioma market exclusivity, premium pricing, trial subsidies, and other government R&D benefits.

While newer imaging techniques such as MR spectroscopy (MRS) and positron emission tomography (PET) imaging may improve diagnostic potential, conventional MRI still struggles to distinguish between primary tumors versus metastases and CNS masses, as well as proper progression versus pseudoprogression.

However, there is a lack of a reliable biomarker in the low-grade glioma market that can aid in the diagnosis, patient stratification, recurrence detection, and therapy response. As a result, there is a need for biomarkers that can both overcome the disease's complexity and allow for minimally invasive detection and analysis.

Furthermore, in the case of brain tumors, there is a high trial failure and termination rate in the low-grade glioma market. Additionally, in the current treatment landscape, the high recurrence rate poses a challenge to the low-grade glioma market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 3.4 % Market Size in 2021 USD 969 Million Key Low-grade Glioma Companies Novartis, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, AnHeart Therapeutics, Beigene, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Servier, Helsinn, Forma Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Incyte, Eli Lilly and Company, and others Key Low-grade Glioma Therapies Tovorafenib (DAY101), AB-218, BGB-290, Mirdametinib, Vorasidenib (AG-881), Infigratinib, FT-2102 (Olutasidenib), and others

Scope of the Low-grade Glioma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Low-grade Glioma current marketed and emerging therapies

Low-grade Glioma current marketed and emerging therapies Low-grade Glioma Market Dynamics: Low-grade Glioma market drivers and barriers

Low-grade Glioma market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Low-grade Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Low-grade Glioma Market Executive Summary 4. Key Events 5. SWOT Analysis 6. Epidemiology and Market Methodology 7. Low-Grade Glioma Market Overview at a Glance 8. Disease Background and Overview 9. Treatment of tumor 10. Treatment Guidelines 11. Epidemiology and Patient Population of LGG in the 7MM 12. Patient Journey 13. Key Endpoints in Low-grade Glioma 14. Low-grade Glioma Marketed Drugs 15. Low-grade Glioma Emerging Drugs 16. Low-grade Glioma: 7MM Market Analysis 17. Unmet Needs 18. Market Access and Reimbursement 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

