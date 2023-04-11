LottoGo.com.au celebrates its latest milestone as its global customer base reaches a gigantic 3 million players

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a big week for secondary lottery service provider LottoGo.com.au, as the company celebrates its three-millionth customer to sign up and try their luck at getting their hands on a huge cash prize. To mark the special occasion and thank this latest player for registering, LottoGo.com.au issued them a cheque for $10,000!

3-millionth player Vanessa Randall receiving her $10,000 (AUD) cheque (PRNewsfoto/LottoGo.com)

"I'm still so shocked and happy!" said Vanessa Randall from Werribee, VIC. "It's amazing to be LottoGo's 3 millionth customer, imagine, from Werribee! I cannot tell you what this means for me and my family, it definitely makes for an Easter to remember. Thank you so much LottoGo!"

Since launching in 2011, the group has established itself as one of the fastest-growing and successful in the lottery space and currently holds multiple licenses issued by government regulators across 5 countries, along with 11,000+ Trustpilot reviews and an 'Excellent' ranking.

Having celebrated its one-millionth customer back in March 2018, LottoGo.com.au continues to be home to the biggest jackpots on the planet, including the world's largest ever $2.04 billion (USD) Powerball Rollover and record-breaking $1.54 billion (USD) Mega Millions Rollover. It's not just access to huge international lotteries that LottoGo.com.au offers.

Last month the group introduced Aussie customers to its latest product, 'Keno Millions', giving Keno lovers across QLD, NSW, VIC, SA, WA and TAS, the chance to win up to $10 million every 3 minutes on their devices, from wherever they are, thanks to its mobile app. Within the first 48 hours of launching Keno, one lucky player from WA won a huge $12,500!

Looking back further over the past 13 years, LottoGo.com.au has had hundreds of thousands of winners, paying out millions of dollars in prizes and expects many more feel-good stories in the future as its online community continues to grow around the world.

18+. Annexio Australia Pty Ltd T/A LottoGo.com.au is licensed and regulated by the Northern Territory Government of Australia for Australian customers (For full details of LottoGo.com.au's Regulatory Body please see T&Cs) and has 3,000,000+ players. Think! About your choices. Gamble Responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858. www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

