LottoGo.com customer wins £6 million jackpot and celebrates with her favourite celebrity

LONDON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture this. You're at home one Tuesday evening and your phone rings, only for you to be told that you picked all of the winning numbers on your latest lottery bet and are the winner of a £6 million jackpot! That was the reality for Linda (61 from Surrey), who could not believe her luck when LottoGo.com gave her the life-changing news that she had correctly matched every single number of the El Gordo de la Primitiva Spanish lottery!

LottoGo.com jackpot winner said if she could have anyone present her winner's cheque to her it would be Ainsley Harriott!

After finding out that Linda has a love for cooking shows, LottoGo.com arranged a surprise celebration with her favourite celebrity chef and TV presenter Ainsley Harriott, who presented the 7-figure cheque and shared in the joy of the occasion, along with Linda's family and a celebratory bottle of bubbly.

"I couldn't believe it when I was told the news. I've been playing with LottoGo for years and years and I have always subscribed so that I'd never miss a draw – just goes to show that it pays off! Having Ainsley here to celebrate with me is the icing on the cake! This win is truly life-changing and is going to make such a difference to me and my family" said Linda.

When asked how she intends to spend the money, her plans included buying a new home closer to her children, upgrading her car and being able to comfortably support her and her family.

LottoGo.com's Founder and CEO Tom Brodie expressed his excitement over Linda's win and emphasised the company's commitment to making dreams come true for its customers.

"We are absolutely delighted for Linda. Her win on El Gordo de la Primitiva is a testament to the incredible opportunities that LottoGo.com offers its customers. I started the business to provide a unique and memorable experience for all our customers and allow them to bet on international lotteries from all over the world. Today's surprise with Ainsley is a perfect example of that, and I am looking forward to meeting our next lucky winner".

The biggest EuroMillions rollover of 2024 takes place at 19:00 BST on Friday 21st June. For a chance to win the £164 million jackpot, players can register for free at LottoGo.com and secure their tickets: https://www.lottogo.com/en/lotteries/euromillions/play

Annexio (Jersey) Limited T/A LottoGo.com is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission for UK customers (for full details of LottoGo.com's Regulatory Body see T&Cs). Gamble Responsibly. www.gambleaware.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444720/LottoGo.jpg