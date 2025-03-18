Lord Tim Clement-Jones is appointed as new ALCS Non-Executive Chair

LONDON, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lord Tim Clement-Jones CBE to the position of Non-Executive Chair. Lord Clement-Jones takes over from Tom Chatfield, whose term as Chair finished in January 2025.

A longtime supporter of ALCS, Lord Clement-Jones brings to the organisation his passion for promoting writers and a drive to help ALCS further establish itself as a leading voice for writers' rights in the digital age.

Having held senior legal positions at London Weekend Television and Grand Metropolitan, as well as playing a major role in the formation of the Liberal Democrat party, Lord Clement-Jones gained a lifetime peerage in 1998. He is a Consultant on AI Policy and Regulation with global law firm DLA Piper and is the Vice Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Intellectual Property Group, the co-founder and co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence and a long-time supporter of the All Party Parliamentary Writers Group.

With a wealth of experience in both politics and business, ALCS believe his appointment will enable it to more effectively fight for the rights of its members at this pivotal moment for writers.

Lord Clement-Jones said: "We are at a crucial time when we need to ensure that innovation in technology is not at the price of watering down creators' rights but provides them with new opportunities. I am delighted to have been appointed as Chair of the Board of ALCS and am very much looking forward to helping it develop and deliver a positive future facing strategy for its writer members."

Lord Clement-Jones brings a vast knowledge of technology, and AI specifically, which will prove invaluable amidst the current challenges facing writers. Last year he authored the book Living with the Algorithm: Servant or Master? - AI Governance and Policy for the Future, building upon his many years of research and expertise in this area. He is currently the Liberal Democrat House of Lords spokesperson for Science, Innovation and Technology, having previously held the positions as the Chair of the House of Lords Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence.

Lord Clement-Jones has also undertaken a number of roles at educational and charitable organisations, including the role of Chair of Council at Queen Mary University of London ("QMUL") since 2016 and Chair of Council of the School of Pharmacy, University of London (2008-12) before its merger with University College London, whereupon he became an external member of the Council of University College London and Chair of its Audit Committee (2012-17).

Barbara Hayes, Chief Executive at ALCS said: "At this critical juncture in the discussion on AI, it has never been more important for ALCS to be able to stand up for the rights of writers. Having someone as experienced, knowledgeable and passionate as Lord Clement-Jones at ALCS will be key to ensuring writers are fairly compensated for their work as these technologies develop. We are delighted to be able to welcome him as our new chair and look forward to working alongside him."

Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society (ALCS)

ALCS is a not-for-profit organisation started by writers for the benefit of all types of writers. Owned by its members, ALCS collects money due for secondary uses of writers' work. It is designed to support authors and their creativity; ensure they receive fair payment and see their rights are respected. It promotes and teaches the principles of copyright and campaigns for a fair deal for writers. It represents over 125,000 members, and since 1977 has paid over £700million to writers.

