Lord Ashcroft's fully revised and updated biography of Sir Keir Starmer to be published in Spring 2025

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Having gone from Leader of the Opposition to Downing Street in a little over four years, Sir Keir Starmer can obviously claim to have re-established the Labour Party as a credible electoral force. And yet with only one in five voters having backed the former lawyer in the general election of 2024, it is clear that most people in Britain remain unconvinced by him.

Is he a competent and moderate figure capable of fixing the economy and reuniting the country? Or is he just another member of the metropolitan elite who is willing to say anything in order to be in power?

In 2021, Biteback published Red Knight, Michael Ashcroft's unauthorised biography of Sir Keir Starmer. This new book will be completely revised and updated to chart the momentous events since then, also taking in Sir Keir's first months in office.

Was the self-declared socialist Sir Keir telling the truth when he said wealth creation would be at the heart of his party's programme for government? Was he being honest when he promised not to raise taxes for "working people"? How realistic is his vow to deal with illegal immigration by "smashing the gangs"?

Picking up where Red Knight left off, the new edition will shed more light on the PM's personality, explain how he gained the highest office in the land, consider how he is handling life running the country – and judge whether he is doing a good job.

It will be published in the Spring of 2025.

AUTHOR

LORD ASHCROFT KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. He is a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party and currently honorary chairman of the International Democracy Union. He is founder and chairman of the board of trustees of Crimestoppers, vice-patron of the Intelligence Corps Museum, chairman of the trustees of Ashcroft Technology Academy, a senior fellow of the International Strategic Studies Association, a life governor of the Royal Humane Society, a former chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University and a former trustee of Imperial War Museums. Lord Ashcroft is an award-winning author who has written twenty-eight other books, largely on politics and bravery. His political books include biographies of David Cameron, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner, and Kemi Badenoch. His seven books on gallantry in the Heroes series include two on the Victoria Cross.

