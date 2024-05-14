Loqate Launches Address Verification Solution on Shopify App Store

Loqate helps Shopify Plus merchants improve global data quality and reduce failed deliveries

CHESTER, England, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loqate (a GBG solution), the leader in global address verification, today announced the release of its Address Verification solution for Shopify Plus. This integration offers Shopify Plus merchants an accurate way to capture, verify and enrich global addresses seamlessly within their eCommerce checkout.

The integration will help Shopify Plus merchants enhance customer data quality, improve user experience and reduce failed deliveries. As standard, the solution includes sub-premise-level data including flat, suite and floor numbers, which eliminate common customer address problems such as not being able to deliver directly to apartments.

Key features of Loqate's App for Shopify Plus include:

Comprehensive global data: Utilising data from multiple trusted sources, Loqate provides the world's most comprehensive repository of address data covering 250 countries and territories. This ensures international addresses are standardised in the correct local format.

Utilising data from multiple trusted sources, Loqate provides the world's most comprehensive repository of address data covering 250 countries and territories. This ensures international addresses are standardised in the correct local format. Premise and sub-premise level data : Loqate includes granular data like apartments, suites, and floor numbers in over 140 countries including North America , the United Kingdom and Germany .

: Loqate includes granular data like apartments, suites, and floor numbers in over 140 countries including , the and . Advanced customer support: Loqate's product and support teams are global, data experts ready to assist at any time.

Chris Boaz, Chief Marketing Officer at Loqate said: "At Loqate, we understand the pivotal role that accurate address data plays in driving successful eCommerce operations. That's why our new integration provides Shopify merchants with the highest quality address data available. With Loqate's global dataset, merchants can unlock new markets, while our sub-premise data will reduce failed deliveries and deliver exceptional user experiences that keep customers coming back."

The launch of Loqate on the Shopify App Store underscores the commitment of both companies to empower ecommerce businesses with innovative solutions to improve customer experience. As merchants strive to provide seamless shopping experiences and reduce delivery issues, Loqate's advanced technology will be a valuable asset in their toolkit.

Shopify merchants can now explore the benefits of Loqate's address verification solution by visiting the Shopify App Store and installing the app today.

For more information about Loqate and its range of data tools, visit Loqate's website .

About Loqate: Loqate, a GBG solution, is a global location intelligence specialist, helping businesses of all sizes verify, validate, and geocode customer addresses. Loqate is trusted by thousands of organisations worldwide to deliver accurate location data for improved customer experiences and operational efficiency.

For more information, visit: www.loqate.com and www.gbgplc.com.