Looking good and eating well is trending again: Europages Sourcing Barometer presents purchasing trends of Q1 /2023

HAMBURG, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having analysed the data of the first quarter 2023 the Europages Sourcing Barometer found that there seems to be a bit more light view on the world again and the purchasers search and consumption behaviour is a bIt less crisis driven.

We all know that demand determines supply. So providers of goods or services ideally should be able to react early to demand trends and current market developments . And this is where the Europages Sourcing Barometer gets into the game as it lists on a quarterly basis what German and international SMEs are increasingly looking for in the B2B segment. The gathered data are quite solid as the platform counts 3 million of visitors from purchasers in the world per month , handles up to 270.000 searches in 26 languages per day and copes with 1,3 million products and services. 4000 new company profiles featuring actionable industrial information are created monthly on europages. Of importance are not only the most searched products in the past quarter, but also the largest increases in product searches, from which trends can be derived. Also of interest are the changes in the top 10 countries for search queries or quotation requests in order to assess the potential of individual markets.

Cosmetics and foods are on top of the products buyers searched for

The top products buyers searched for on europages in the first quarter 2023 have been cosmetics, food and products in the category food and agriculture followed by clothing and fruits and vegetable.

Interesting is the increase in product searches where – compared to the first quarter 2022 - mens cloths record a plus of 268 percent and meat a plus of 132 percent. So the type of fabric, the supply chain behind the production and transport of products play a more and more important role among consumers. The increase in meat prices has been quite constant over the last twelve months, obviously driven by the rise in the cost of raw materials, fuel and energy, but also the reduction in the number of animals what leads to a higher search in order to get more meat imported.

The shopping queens and kings are the French and the Italien

The top searching countries remain France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain and Nigeria – nothing has changed here within the last year. The US, Poland and the Netherlands have increased the searches, only UK lost pace. Within all that the most targeted country for searches was Gemany – so "Made in Germany" obviously still is an argument.

What the ep baromter found comparing PQ vs PPQ is that a significant part of the increase in oil and gas search comes from Hungary as in January, Hungary experienced shortages at its refineries and therefore goes abroad to fill their tanks.

Looking at the top 10 countries in searching there is an increase from the US. This is foremost linked with the textile industry as there is a decrease in sourcing from China due to rising costs and the ethics and eco-responsibility of investing in China. There often is a lack of transparency regarding the whole supply chain, often it is very hard to get information on production conditions in China.

Please find the complete baromater here.

